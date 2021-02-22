Kenya Moore Accuses Porsha Williams of Sleeping with a Stripper

Sometimes, a headline says it all.

And this feels like one of those times.

On Sunday night's new episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kandi Burruss threw Cynthia Bailey a surprise dungeon-style bachelorette party amid the cast's trip to Isle of Palms, South Carolina.

Sounds simple and nice enough, right?

Except...

Burruss gifted each of the women NSFW get-ups, including a white one for Cynthia.

"You have entered the dungeon," she was told when welcomed to the shindig.

Baily was also presented with a remote-controlled vibrating device for her panties and a sex swing, yet those weren't the biggest gifts of the evening.

Elsewhere, Kandi coordinated for an exotic dancer -- named Bolo the Entertainer, naturally -- to put on a private show for the women.

She later suspected that Bolo gave one woman in particular a VERY private and intimate show.

"There's not enough holy water or sage in the world to erase what went down in this house," Kenya told cameras in an investigative-style interview with producers at the outset of the episode.

"Someone screwed the stripper. It wasn't me, but I'm going to find out who did."

Afterr Bolo completed his routine, the ladies asked for him to stick around and for the cameras to be turned off.

However, as pure luck would have it, there was an outside camera that captured glimpses of the action.

This include Bolo partying with the women and grinding and making out with Porsha, according to Kenya.

"I found myself face down on a coffee table," Drew Sidora recalled to cameras. "And I felt very free."

At 6 a.m. the next morning, Kenya went downstairs and "could hear noises — moans and groans — and I heard voices coming from the hallway," she recalled to cameras.

"I'm like, 'Are you serious? Somebody is screwing the stripper.'"

Cut to the "Bolo Court," where Shamea and Tanya were questioned by Kenya and asked if they took part in any stripper boning.

They were eventually found not guilty.

But Kenya was determined.

In a confessional, she alleged: "When I tell you it was a certified freak-hoe show, I heard someone saying, 'F--- me harder. F--- this p---- harder.'"

Editor's Note: LOL!

"I know Porsha's voice, so I knew it was her," Kenya added to a cameraman.

Once word got back to Porsha about the lewd interaction with the stripper, she reacted in shock.

"But how she just going to make that up like that?" she said, adding to Tanya prior to a group dinner:

“Kenya is so disgusting. Girl, you’re tired. You can’t even bother me with your lies.”

Tanya, for her part, noted that she “needs to set the record straight.”

Once the women came together together for their bachelorette mean, Porsha added, “I’m not in a praying mood,” hinting that she was going to tell Kenya off.

The episode then ended with a cliffhanger, however.

How dare they?!?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.