Kendall Jenner Caught Photoshopping Bikini Pics: No One Is That Skinny!

The ladies of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have all been known to tinker with their appearances from time to time.

Kendall Jenner certainly isn't above using the occasional filter to "perfect" her Instagram posts, but she's generally regarded as the most "natural" of her sisters.

Which is why fans were so surprised to see her looking slightly unnatural in her latest bikini selfie.

Earlier this week, Kim, Kendall, and Kylie stripped down for a racy photoshoot to promote Kim's Skims shapewear line.

For obvious reasons, the pics attracted a great deal of attention.

Most of the comments were flattering, but others pointed out that the ladies appear to have tinkered with their proportions a bit.

And it seems most of the critics feel that Kendall was the worst offender.

Often, when stars are called for retouching their pics, the comments in which they're called out are unnecessarily harsh.

But as Life & Style points out, in this case, the conversation about Kendall's transformation was prompted by an Instagram user named @problematicfame, who seems to have had the best intentions.

“This photo is very Photoshopped. Kendall is obviously very gorgeous, but these are not her real proportions, nor are they anybody’s,” @problematicfame wrote on Sunday.

“Please don’t compare yourself too heavily to edited images. Even Kendall doesn’t look like this IRL," the account continued.

“No one’s belly button is just a tiny slit; nobody has a completely flat stomach 24/7. Everyone is gorgeous just as they are. This ridiculous Photoshop needs to stop," the rant went on.

“The smoothing around the bikini line is ridiculous. Nobody looks like that. Gals have lines, razor bumps, discoloration, etc. Nobody is completely smooth down there.”

Other users agreed with the assessment and expressed concern about what sort of impact Kendall's pics might have on impressionable young followers.

“Possibly unpopular opinion: I don’t think that Kendall Jenner picture should be allowed to stay up on [Instagram]," one person remarked.

"The sheer number of tweets I’ve seen of girls feeling insecure from a frankly unattainable and PHOTOSHOPPED image just feels dangerous to keep on social media."

“It’s not body shaming to tell [people] that Kendall is Photoshopped in those pictures," another added.

"Like, yes, she is sexy but she also … quite literally doesn’t look like that IRL. No one is built naturally that way but giving young teenage girls the impression Kendall does is so harmful."

Kendall recently assured fans that she doesn't always look as flawless as she does on Instagram.

But she stopped just short of admitting that her pics are often retouched.

“I got 99 problems and looking like Kendall Jenner would solve all of them,” one commenter wrote on the pics from the Skims shoot.

“I am an extremely lucky girl; appreciative of all that I have, but i want you to know I have bad days, too, and that I hear you!” Kendall graciously replied.

“You are beautiful just the way you are!!! It’s not always as perfect as it may seem.”

It would be more helpful if the 25-year-old model admitted that her pics are retouched -- but hey, at least it's a step in the right direction!