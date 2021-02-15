Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker: We Spent Valentine's Day Boning!

For several months now, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have been hooking up and spending as much time together as his schedule will allow.

(Dating a professional athlete in plague times is no easy feat.)

But for a while there, it was unclear if they were just friends with benefits ... or if they were something more.

Kendall and Devin

Now, it looks as though Kendall has managed to answer all the questions about her love life without saying a word.

On Valentine's Day, she posted a photo that shows Booker lying on top of her.

That may not sound like earth-shattering content, but it's significant in that it's the closest that Kendall has come to addressing the speculation surrounding her relationship.

Kendall With Devin

In short, it seems that Kendall and Devin are now "Instagram official."

It's one thing to post a pic implying that some serious bone-age is about to take place on the other 364 days of the year.

But to do so on Valentine's Day sends a very clear message.

Devin Booker

So even though Kendall only captioned the pic with a single white heart, her followers probably knew exactly what she was trying to say.

Kendall has a reputation for being the most private member of the Kardashian clan, and she generally likes to keep her love life on the DL.

She's hinted at bang-a-thons with Booker in the past, but this is the first time she's suggested that their relationship is more than physical.

Kendall Jenner Is Glad She Made Peace

Kendall knew how her latest post would be received, and she put it out there, anyway.

That pretty much confirms that she meant this to be a confirmation that she and Devin are much more than just friends with bennies.

Perhaps absence has made the heart grow fonder, and the distance between Kendall and Devin has prompted them to take their relationship to the next level.

Devin Booker

Whatever the case, Kendall is definitely making the most of the limited time that she gets to spend with her new man.

"She's excited to have him out in L.A. so they can spend some in person time together," a source told E! News back in August.

"They have been staying together and hanging out in Malibu with friends and family."

Kendall Jenner's Sexiest Pics: Is She the Hottest Kar-Jenner of Them All?
Start Gallery

Kendall is apparently feeling a little conflicted these days:

She wants to keep the details of her love life under wraps, but she also wants to celebrate her new relationship.

"She definitely prefers to keep her relationships on the down low, but she likes him, and she's happy to be with him right now," the insider says.

Kendall Jenner Does Some Modeling

There's no word on if or when Kendall and Devin plan to take any steps such as moving in together.

Of course, any major moves like that would have to wait until the end of the NBA season.

For now, it looks as though these two lovebirds are content to just enjoy one another's company and drop occasional hints as to the status of their relationship.

We didn't know it was possible to be both a private person AND a member of Kardashian-Jenner clan, but somehow, Kendall is pulling it off!

