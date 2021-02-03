Kelly Dodd: Preparing to Get Canned By Bravo, Still Insisting She Did Nothing Wrong!

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd's ill will tour of bad behavior in 2020 has tarnished her image forever.

She does not like wearing masks, she does not like being called out for racism, and will flip out if anyone tries to talk to her about it.

Now, Kelly is facing her least favorite thing in the world: accountability.

After months of furious fans and calls to boycott The Real Housewives of OC, Kelly is bracing herself to be canned.

An inside source opened up to E! News and revealed that, at present, Kelly Dodd is "expecting to be fired."

However, as far as Kelly knows, "nothing has been confirmed" about her future with the franchise.

"Although she would love to stay on the show," the insider says, "she has come to terms with it."

The source adds: "She knows it's coming."

But, as is so often the case with people who whine about "cancel culture" when called to account for their wrongdoings, Kelly doesn't think that she did anything wrong.

Even if fans magically forgot her lies and dangerous misinformation about the virus, her mocking of the death toll, and more ... there would still be her on-screen behavior.

The Reunion gave Kelly many chances to issue a full apology and express real regret.

Instead, Kelly followed her half-apology by getting defensive ... and for some reason accusing Andy Cohen of being anti-American because he does not support disgraced former president Donald Trump.

Kelly also insisted that she was not racist at the Reunion, but her arguments were not exactly compelling.

First, she claimed that 23andMe had told her that she has some degree of Black ancestry. Even if it's true, we all know that Black ancestry does not immunize people to anti-Black bias.

Second, Kelly claimed that her "four Black friends" had assured her that she wasn't being racist, prompting widespread wincing from everyone on stage.

But, as anyone could have predicted, Kelly doesn't actually see what she did wrong and probably never will.

"Kelly stands by her opinions," the insider grimly reports in reference to Kelly's proud covidiocy and to her racist stances.

"And," the source continues, Kelly "thinks the show is favoring the other ladies."

Kelly reportedly "feels she is definitely being pushed out."

However, there has been no confirmation that she is actually being fired.

And apparently a Bravo rep says that there have been no official casting decisions.

But Kelly is already reaping exactly what she has sown.

Positive Beverage had a two-year partnership with Kelly Dodd.

However, they have since cut ties with her, citing her behavior on the show, the Reunion special, and her social media.

At the Reunion, Kelly insisted that "cancel culture" was coming for her, an increasingly popular buzzword employed by people who want to get away with whatever they want.

In reality, it's just consequences -- Kelly said a lot of terrible things that she cannot take back.

In response, a lot of fans very fairly do not want to see her on their screens or support her.

Of course, some are hoping that The Real Housewives of Orange County will go on, possibly with a casting shakeup.

Some are eager to see Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, or both return (particularly Tamra).

Others like Andy's suggestion of a cast "reboot" where most of the stars are replaced with fresh faces.

However, there are some bright points after this season, with many fans arguing that Kelly's presence brought the mood down for the entire cast.

Gina Kirschenheiter was a breath of fresh air, a voice of reason, and a no-nonsense, down-to-earth role on Season 15.

She really came into her own and is now many people's favorite Housewife on the show.