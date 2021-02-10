Katie Thurston Shuts Down Body-Shamer, Is Gonna Be a Great Bachelorette

Katie Thurston has made it clear once again:

She is not here for anyone's rudeness, negativity, or, to be blunt, bull$hit.

The former Bachelor suitor, who was very recently sent home by Matt James on an episode of this ABC competition, made her presence felt on set long before her elimination.

First, she introduced herself to Matt by showing him a sex toy she had brought along with her, while social media users later discovered her brief interest in sleeping with a ghost.

Then, after being around a bunch of mean suitors for a few weeks, Thurston finally put her foot down.

She let the cruel women know exactly how she felt about their pettiness and their behavior, setting them straight in a very memorable scene from Season 25.

This prompted James to say the following about Katie to Entertainment Tonight:

"You saw Night One the type of woman that Katie is.

"She isn't going to be afraid to be herself, and you have seen that with the way that she has handled her business… be patient to see how everything plays out.

"Katie will have her time. And having a woman like that in the house made the experience better for anybody."

In her latest example of strength and bluntness, the burgeoning reality star clapped back against an awful troll on social media.

"Honey you big everywhere from your face all the way down to your feet," this Instagram user's comment read in part, hurling more shade at Thurston as follows:

"I sincerely hope that when the gyms reopen, you're the first one to pop back in..."

In response, Katie shared a screengrab of the message and captioned her post on Instagram Stories with these words:

"You don't get to come on my page and body shame any of my people. Immediate block."

BOOM, right?

Someone just got served.

And someone is also about to get her very own platform..

According to Reality Steve, the man who knows all about Bachelor spoilers and Bachelorette spoilers, ABC filmed the Women Tell All special this past weekend...

... and it was announced at the taping that Thurston willl be the next Bachelorette!

Not that Chris Harrison is willing to confirm this strong rumor at this time.

"I promise you this: If we named her the next Bachelorette, I was not there," said the longtime franchise host to Extra on Tuesday.

"We did not name her or anybody the next Bachelorette during the Women Tell All special.

"And in fact, we didn't even talk about who was the next Bachelorette ... unless they started taping in the middle of the night after I left.

"So as far as I know, nobody has been named the Bachelorette. And I promise you this, it will not be a part of the Tell All special at all."

Following the alleged bombshell reveal, Katie reacted online and said it was all a surprise to her as well.

"Reading my text this morning like," she captioned her Instagram Story on Sunday, February 7. "News to me."

What do YOU think, readers?

Do you want to see Katie Thurston as The Bachelorette?