Katie Thurston: Is "Vibrator Girl" the Next Bachelorette?!

They say you never get a second chance to make a first impression.

And if your number one goal is to be remembered, you might want to take a page from Katie Thurston's book and show up to your next big social event with your favorite sex toy as your date.

Yes, Katie quickly earned the nickname "Vibrator Girl" among the citizens of Bachelor Nation, which makes sense, considering she greeted Matt James with a battery-operated dildo in her hand, and she proceeded to carry the thing around all night.

But in the weeks since, Thurston has distinguished herself in a different way.

Basically, we've come to realize that Katie's heart is just as big as her vibrator.

When some of the other women (we're looking at you, Queen Victoria!) started bullying their more vulnerable housemates, Katie set herself apart from the pack by stepping up and putting a stop to the trash talk.

Now, it seems she might be rewarded for her kindness with the ultimate prize.

No, we're not talking about Matt James' final rose (be warned: spoilers lie ahead for all who click that link!).

We're talking about the honor of being named the next Bachelorette!

Yes, for weeks now, we've been hearing rumors that Bachelorette producers believe they've found their girl with Katie.

And according to spoiler master Reality Steve, the decision was made official on Thursday, (MINOR SPOILERS LIE AHEAD).

“At the Women Tell All taping this past Thursday, Katie Thurston was announced as the next Bachelorette,” Reality Steve tweeted over the weekend.

“Katie gets eliminated on Monday’s episode during her 1-on-1 with Matt [James].”

If you've been keeping track of his Nostradamus-like predictions for any length of time, then you probably know that Reality Steve is rarely wrong.

But it should be noted that he's not infallible, and he has been known to miss the mark from time to time.

And former Bachelor contestant Mariel "Mari" Pepin -- who was eliminated by Matt in week four of the competition -- says that Steve's latest prophecy is flat-out "false."

But even if the announcement isn't made on Thursday, that doesn't mean Katie is necessarily out of the running.

It could be that Katie has been chosen for the gig, but Steve got ahold of some faulty information with regard to when the announcement will take place.

So what exactly can fans expect from a Katie-centric season of The Bachelorette?

Well, according to her Bachelor bio, Ms. Thurston is “the most loving and committed partner anyone could ask for," and she “needs a man who can laugh along with her” but also wants a partner who can appreciate her skills as a “witty storyteller.”

The Washington native is “looking for a mature man who has ambitions to succeed in everything he does, both personally and professionally."

Katie earned a place in the hearts of many Bachelor fans when she stood up for fellow contestant Sarah Trott when she was distraught over her father's health crisis.

“I understand that more than I would like to,” Katie said at the time.

“I missed out on my goodbye to my dad. I would never want that for you.”

Other contestants had been bad-mouthing Sarah behind her back, as she withdrew to her room after her one-on-one date with Matt.

“I want to remind everyone to stay classy in this process because we don’t know our stories,” Katie told the rest of the cast.

“What I don’t want is for her to think she was bullied out of here.”

So no matter what happens, it seems that Katie is a shoe-in for this year's Miss Congeniality prize.

And if she gets eliminated during tonight's episode as Reality Steve predicts, then Matt's loss might turn out to be Bachelor Nation's gain!