Kanye West Packs Up 500 Pairs of Sneakers, Moves Out on Kim Kardashian!

Well, folks, it's the end of an era.

Obviously, we've known for quite some time that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting divorced -- the signs have been everywhere!

Still, nothing could have emotionally prepared us for today's news:

After six years of wedded bliss and awe-inspiring closet space, Kanye West and his massive shoe collection (reportedly numbered at 500 pairs!) have packed up and left Calabasas.

The reports of Yeezy (and his Yeezys) making a hasty exit comes amid news that Kim has joined the rest of her family in Turks and Caicos to celebrate niece Stormi Webster's third birthday.

“They both felt it would be less dramatic without both of them in the house,” a source close to the couple tells Page Six.

Speaking of drama, it looks like Kim might have figured out a way to throw a little shade in her ex's direction on moving day.

An Instagram photo of Kim wearing a bikini and a pair of Yeezys attracted major attention last week.

Many viewed it as a peace offering, or even a sign that Kim and Kanye had decided to give their marriage a second chance.

But now, knowing what we know about the timing of the post, it looks more and more like Kim might have been talking a little smack.

As Page Six points out, Kim's choice of sneaker design may have been significant.

She rocked the infamous Yeezy Foam Runners -- aka “Yeezy Crocs” -- which the tabloid describes as "polarizing," and we would describe as "ugly AF."

Page Six's source wonders if “this was a dig at Kanye moving his shoes.”

Yeah, we're guessing it's no accident that Kim chose to wear the kicks that represent the biggest failure of Kanye's career as a sneaker mogul.

Either way, subtle Insta-shade aside, it seems that this stage in Kim and Kanye's separation has been pleasantly drama-free ... but that doesn't mean it's been easy.

“They have been living apart for a year now and he doesn’t have too many things [at Kim’s house] that he would need,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“They are both clearly going through the hardest part of this separation right now.”

The insider adds that “the end is near” for the Wests, adding:

“There is no communication between them right now. They’re living as a divorced couple. Kim’s only concern is her kids and her family," the insider adds.

"Her friends were sure she would file by now. It could happen any moment. There’s no way either of them will drag this out through the summer, it’s just not sustainable for either of them.”

As for when exactly these two decided to call it quits, new information is beginning to trickle in.

Contrary to reports that Kim decided to pull the plug following Kanye's Twitter rant in July, Us Weekly's source says the separation became official after Kim and Kanye experienced a “big fight” in December of 2020.

“Kanye blew up at Kim and she was really upset,” the insider explains.

“Things between them don’t seem to have healed since that.”

Well, at least 'Ye will have his sneakers to keep him company ... like, just such a ridiculous amount of sneakers.