Kanye West: I Don't Give a F--k If Kim Kardashian Divorces Me!

Despite weeks of rumors about an impending divorce between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, the estranged couple has yet to make an official announcement.

Insiders say Kim has met with divorce lawyers, and she and Kanye haven't lived under the same roof since July.

However, the mother of four has yet to actually file, which has led some observers to speculate that she may be having second thoughts.

But if you're one of the few remaining Kimye diehards who are hoping these two will decide to give their relationship a second chance, we're afraid we have some bad news:

Not only does it look as though Kim is still planning to file for divorce, it seems that Kanye has given up any hope of saving his marriage.

According to a new report from Hollywood Life, Kim and Kanye already think of themselves as being divorced, and Yeezy is making the best of a bad situation.

“He’s struggling knowing that divorce is looming and looming. He knows it’s inevitable and now, it’s just a matter of when it’s all happening,” says a source close to the situation.

“He hasn’t really fought for her and hasn’t been around the kids or the Kardashian family," the insider adds.

"It’s not an ideal situation for anyone and it’s just sad for the entire family.”

But while it might sound as though Kanye is enjoying his newfound freedom, it seems that the decision to cut off contact with Kim is not one he made happily.

“He’s completely icing people out that he would usually turn to for support and not talking to his closest friends,” the insider says.

“It’s completely on Kanye’s terms when he talks to Kim because he can completely go dark and she can’t get a hold of him for days," the source continued.

These days, West spends most of his time at his ranch in Cody, Wyoming.

But it seems that in an effort to take his mind off of his family situation, Kanye has also been doing a fair amount of traveling.

"He’s been bouncing all over the place secretly and hasn’t only been in Wyoming," says the insider.

Though Kanye reportedly hasn't spoken to Kim in several weeks, he has been keeping tabs on his family in other ways.

"He has a few people on his team who he trusts” to “communicate with people when needed," says the source.

Kim and Kanye have a prenup, so it's unlikely that there will be any major disputes with regard to how they'll divide their billions in assets.

But it's possible that the exes will go to war over custody of their four children.

Already, insiders say Kanye is outraged over the news that the drama surrounding the divorce will figure prominently in the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

So it seems that this split is far from amicable, and knowing how volatile Kanye he is, he might set out to hurt Kim in any way that he can.

In other words, you can expect this situation to get worse before it gets better.