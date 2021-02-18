Kanye West: Depressed, On Brink of Collapse Amid Divorce From Kim Kardashian (Report)

While the couple has yet to make an official announcement, each passing day brings new evidence that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are headed for divorce.

Insiders say that Kim has met with divorce attorneys, and that she and Kanye have not lived under the same roof for several months.

There are conflicting reports with regard to how the two parties are handling the split, but it sounds more and more like the upcoming legal battle between the exes could be an ugly one.

Reports that the decision to split was made mutually and amicably are now being contradicted by claims that it was Kim who initiated the divorce, and Kanye is deeply upset about it.

In fact, according to a new report from People magazine, Kanye has entered a depressive state and is heart-broken over the prospect of

"Kanye is not doing well," a source close to the situation tells People.

"He is anxious and very sad. He knows that the marriage is over, and there's nothing that can be done right now. He also knows what he is losing in Kim," the insider continues.

A different insider tells People that Kim's mind has been more or less made up ever since Kanye accused her of cheating on him with rapper Meek Mill during an infamous July Twitter tirade.

West has been spending most of his time in Wyoming ever since, and Kim has finally decided to take steps toward legally ending the marriage.

"They are just not on the same page when it comes to their future as a family," one source tells People.

"And Kim is okay with it."

The first insider says that despite the various ways in which Kanye has wronged her over the course of their marriage, Kim continues to stick up for him in discussions with her mother and sisters.

"She has defended him privately to her family," the source says.

"She has stood beside him at a time where a few wives would have done that."

Despite Kim's continued defense of Kanye's behavior, it seems she is steadfast in her belief that the time has come to file for divorce.

"There is very little hope of reconciliation," says the insider.

"It would have to be a miracle. But Kanye does believe in miracles."

A recent report from Hollywood Life offers an even bleaker take on the situation, claiming that Kanye's mental state has caused him to cut ties with his support network.

“He’s struggling knowing that divorce is looming and looming. He knows it’s inevitable and now, it’s just a matter of when it’s all happening,” a tipster tells the site.

“He’s completely icing people out that he would usually turn to for support and not talking to his closest friends."

It's difficult to know how to feel about this situation, as Kanye has undeniably treated Kim quite poorly over the course of their marriage.

At the same time, however, divorce is always sad, and our hearts go out to this family, which has been such a constant part of our pop cultural landscape over the past four years.

Ending the marriage seems like the right path for Kim to take, but we're hoping for her sake and everyone else's that the process is completed quickly.

Once the Band-Aid is ripped off, perhaps the healing can begin.