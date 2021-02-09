Kailyn Lowry: My Boobs Are Way Too Big!

Go big or go home?

For Kailyn Lowry, it's more like this:

Go smaller and feel much more at home with my figure.

Allow us to explain...

The Teen Mom 2 star took to her Instagram Stories to answer some questions from fans this week, garnering some headlines when one person asked about her "bra size."

We all know it's above average, simply based on some of Lowry's lingerie photos in the past.

But just how far above average?

"36DDD but planning a breast reduction," replied Kailyn, adding a fingers crossed emoji.

Just last month, Kailyn discussed her image issues with body positivity advocate and Married At First Sight star Jamie Otis on her Coffee Convos podcast.

Coming off the delivery of her fourth child, the MTV personality was honest about how she feels these days when she looks into a mirror.

"I'm in a place right now where I don't want to go see people because I'm not happy with myself," said Kailyn.

"Right now I'm at the highest weight I'e ever been and I'm not happy with myself. My clothes fit differently. I hate it.

Lowry's body has undergone a great deal, of course, considering she has a quartet of sons.

She isn't able to lose much weight in the bedroom, either, because she claims to be celibate.

What about getting in some cardio? Changing her diet? Really focusing on weight loss?

Lowry tackled these questions and her ongoing inner monologue on this same edition of her podcast.

"Half of my brain is like, 'Go get fit' - I'm going to the gym every day - and the other half of me is like, 'I'm almost 30, just embrace your body, just be OK with it,'" she said on air.

Most women can probably relate to that debate, along with this one from Lowry:

"I am [happy with my body] on some days. On other days I'm like, 'Holy sh-t, I hate my body.'"

Again, a lot has changed for Lowry.

Not only has her body gone through four pregnancies, she simply doesn't have time on her hands like she used to in order to maintain her figure because she has all these young kids to care for.

"In 2016 I was at the healthiest I've ever been, I worked out, I had cosmetic surgery… I maintained it [my weight] for the entire year until I got pregnant," she told Otis.

"I was so happy. But now I can't get the weight off to save my life. I don't know what's going on."

Lowry, who has also been open about getting lip injections, went on to take a broader view of plastic surgery and society and said:

"We live in such a weird time that if we do something, if we get work done, it's almost frowned upon.

"But I just feel like a lot of us want it and we don't really know about it and if more people talked about it, we could be more open about it."

This is a fair point.

Kailyn has four sons:

Isaac, 11, with her ex Jo Rivera.

Lincoln, 7, with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Lux, 3, and Creed, 6 months, with former partner Chris Lopez.

Last year, the polarizing parent revealed her mission to drop 50 pounds after giving birth to her youngest child.

It sounds like she has a long way to go in order to accomplish this mission, but, seriously, no pressure, Kailyn.

The world focuses way too much on new mothers getting their pre-pregnancy body back as quickly as humanly possible. There's no rush. You do you.