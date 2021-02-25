Kailyn Lowry Invites Devoin Austin on Podcast, Flips Middle Finger to Briana DeJesus!

Shots fired!

If you're a longtime Teen Mom 2 fan, then you're probably well aware of the never-ending feud between Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus.

These days, it's mostly a cold war.

Generally, the co-stars steer clear of open trash talk, preferring instead to make their feelings known in more subtle ways. Generally.

That may have all changed after Kail escalated the conflict in a way that almost certainly attracts a proportional response from Briana.

In other words, it's about to go down.

Many fans likely know that in addition to her work on Teen Mom 2, Kail is the host of two successful podcasts.

The original, and still the most popular is Coffee Convos, which she co-hosts with Lindsie Chrisley.

She's got a real following, and this week, Kail and Lindsie treated their growing audience to a surprising guest -- Briana's baby daddy Devoin Austin.

The episode hasn't been released yet, but the interview has already taken place, and you can bet that Briana has interpreted it as a personal attack.

Which is fair, because that's probably exactly how Kail intended it.

Of course, Lowry has to pretend that her intentions are purely journalistic, and she just wants to get to the truth.

“I was happy to give Devoin a platform to tell his story,” Kail recently told Us Weekly.

For his part, Devoin was similarly neutral in his comments on the interview.

“I want to start this off by thanking Kailyn and Lindsie for inviting me on the podcast. They were very welcoming, and they listened to what I had to say,” he told Us in a statement.

“It felt great to get some things off my chest. There wasn’t any pressure to bash anyone or anything like that.”

Austin adds that he “got to promote myself and what I got going on."

He added that he would “absolutely” go back on the podcast, which will surely enrage Bri, but honestly, is this all that bad?

Hey, that line about what he's "got going on" seems to suggest that he has a job and might be able to afford child support!

Briana will be happy about that, right?

Ha! Yeah, no ...

Last we checked in on these two, Bri was still far from pleased with him, even accusing Devoin of being mean to their daughter.

Not only that, she took it up a notch and accused Devoin's mom of spreading lies and attempting to portray her as a bad mom.

Something tells us there's not a lot that Devoin could say in an interview that would lead his ex to take a more compassionate view.

If that interview is with Kailyn Lowry of all people, the odds are even slimmer.

As for Kail and Bri's relationship, you can bet this latest stunt will make things a whole lot worse.

The co-stars have been at each other's throats for years, and exes are an especially sore subject for these two.

It may seem like ancient history at this point, but you can bet that Kail has not forgotten about Briana dating Javi Marroquin shortly after she joined the TM2 cast.

Is it possible Kail is so petty that she's still seeking revenge so many years later?!

Well, we can't say for sure, but we're guessing this much:

The whole Javi incident could not have been too far from her mind when she extended the invitation to Devoin.