JWoww: Caught LYING on Camera About Angelina Pivarnick Text?!

If you've been watching the current season of Jersey Shore, you know that the conflict between JWoww and Angelina Pivarnick has provided most of the drama.

In fact, it's provided pretty much all of the drama.

Remove that from the equation, and it's just Mike Sorrentino eating all the snacks that Esteban can serve up, and Ronnie's weird, pointless dating show.

Not that we're complaining -- the show still works as the funniest "reality sitcom" on television -- but now that half the cast is sober and most of them have kids, the fistfights and insanity of Shore's early days are officially a thing of the past.

These days, Angeliners and company tend to settle their differences in a more mature way:

Say, for example, sitting down with mental health professional-turned-fellow MTV star, Dr. Drew Pinsky.

Yes, the good doctor made a surprise appearance on last week's episode of Shore, and he'll continue administering his unique brand of camera-friendly treatment during this week's installment.

Of course, double-D can only help those who wish to be helped, and many fans believe that Jenni is forcing the man of medicine to waste his time by being less than completely honest in her conversations with him.

Pinsky made the trip to Vegas in order to help mediate the various disputes among the cast members.

For starters, Angelina is still pissed about the infamous wedding speech, which has been a thing since before anyone ever heard the term Covid-19.

On top of that, there's friction between JWoww and Deena Nicole Cortese over Deena's inability to keep Jenni's low-key trash talk a secret.

In a clip of tonight's episode viewed by Page Six, Jenni reportedly denies ever texting Deena and telling her that she would refuse to do any additional filming for Jersey Shore if she was forced to share a set with Angelina.

“I just don’t want her back in my life," Jenni says, in an apparent attempt to shrug off the allegation. “That takes growth and I’m trying.”

“You had said, ‘Don’t give in at all or I’m not coming,'” Cortese countered after Farley denied sending the text.

“Yeah, but I don’t want to be bombarded. I just said, ‘Please don’t have them to do that to me.’ I don’t want to feel forced,'" Jenni eventually admitted.

With that, we return to one of the most curious incidents in Shore history -- the time everyone forgot they were on camera.

Finding that the tables had been turned and she was to forced to defend herself against charges of being a freakin' blabbermouth, Deena claimed that she temporatily forgot that she was at the hotel to make a reality show.

“I was just trying to get advice from Mike,” she said.

“That’s all I was trying to do. I wouldn’t have even f–king talked to Mike if I knew I was on camera.”

Well ... we guess that can happen when you've been on camera for so many years.

Hey, maybe if Deena and Jenni tell Angelina that they forgot they were on camera at her wedding, all will be forgiven!