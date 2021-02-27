Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey: Married! All Set to Procreate!

They can't drink any champagne in celebration.

And they are legally banned from renting a car on their honeymoon.

But still: Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey have a reason to be very happy at the moment.

They can finally kiss!

They can do a lot of other stuff, too... because are Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey are married!

On Friday, the 18-year old son of Jim Bob and Michelle posted a photo from the nuptials, simply adding the date of their wedding in the caption.

He also tagged wedding photographer Lori Blythe as part of the short message.

Justin's polarizing parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, shared the picture on the Duggar Family Instagram page, adding a "just married" banner.

Spivey, for her part, posted the same snapshot and caption on her own Instagram page.

Moreover, many of Justin's followers passed along their congratulations.

"So happy for you two!! Congrats," one person wrote, while also chimed in as follows:

"Such sweet young love! Congratulations loves, May God bless your marriage."

Even for this very religious family, Justin and Claire appeared to move very quickly.

They only just announced they were courting in September.

After only two months, the pair announced their engagement in November 2020.

“There is nothing comparable to finding the one you are meant to spend your life with,” Justin and Claire told Us Weekly at the time.

“We know we have found that in each other.

"We cannot wait to be married and are looking forward to a life together of faith in Christ, love for one another and happiness!”

Duggar popped the enormous question to Spivey while celebrating his 18th birthday with her in Texas.

Previously, he gushed about the moment he knew Claire was The One in a sweet and totally unscripted scene on Counting On.

“God brought Claire in my life and I wasn’t really expecting it, but he brought her along right when I needed her,” he said back then.

“Claire has a lot of good qualities and I can sit here and tell you all of them, but there are so many good things that I see in her. I’m so blessed to have her in my life.”

Naturally, due to their young ages and due to Justin's apparent lack of knowledge about his now-wife, there's been talk that the couple's parents arranged this union.

The two families have known each other for decades.

Jim Bob, however, has denied this allegation, claiming his kids are free to date and marry whomever they want.

According to reports, he said this with a straight face.

Justin is the youngest of Jim Bob and Michelle's kids to marry. In fact, they're running out of unwed adults at this point (sorry, Jana).

He is the 14th of his parents' 19 children.

Following their engagement, Spivey helped Justin through one of the most painful times in his young life, when he got his wisdom teeth pullled in January.

"How I enjoyed getting to take care of this guy," Spivery, the oldest of six siblings, wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself with a giant Praying for Justin banner.

"He is such a trooper, and has had a wonderful recovery.

"Thankful for every moment with him, even when it’s changing ice packs, and giving meds."

How romantic, right?!?

Up next, we can only assume this husband and wife will engage in some awkward intercourse that only take about 39 seconds but will result in Claire needing ice and meds in, like, nine months.

They're gonna get pregnant, people.

That's what we're saying here.

Hey, good for them. Congrats to the teenagers on this blessed union and the impending birth of their first child, late this year or early next.

It's not their fault they have very controlling and terrible parents. We really do hope they are happy together. Forever.