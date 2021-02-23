June Shannon: OMG, I May Never See My Kids Again!

June Shannon says she is clean, sober and fully on the wagon.

This is incredible news and even inspiring news if true, but it does still beg a very important question when it comes to the veteran reality star:

Is it too late?

Specifically, is it too late for Shannon to salvage her relationship with her daughters... considering all she has put them through?

Earlier this week, We tv released the first trailer for Mama June: Road to Redemption, which is the name the network is giving to the new season fo Shannon's long-running reality show.

The extended footage gives us both a look at June's past and present -- taking us back at one point to her March 2019 arrest on charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

This may not have even been June's lowest point, either.

Shannon essentially chose drugs and boyfriend Geno Doak over her own children, which is why daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon Efird says in the trailer:

"I have no idea who my mother is anymore."

June is intent on making amends and fixing this broken connection.

But it certainly won't be easy for her.

"She just wants us all to go back to the way things used to be," Lauryn laments in a different scene from the preview.

'But after destroying our family, we aren't sure if we want her in our lives. We're all struggling with our own problems."

Later in the trailer, the reality of all she has done and all the ways in which she has acted appears to finally hit Mama June:

"I may go to jail and never see my kids again. I'm scared sh-tless."

To her credit, Shannon is one year sober and intent on staying that way.

Still, she knows that she has ever so much to prove to her loved ones, almost all of whom she abandoned back when she was spending thousands of dollars a day on meth.

"I want to say that I'm sorry," says June in the tease. 'But I need to show that I'm sorry."

That's a good start, at least. It's the right outlook and strategy.

After June reveals in the video below that she's not sure her relationship with her daughters can ever be repaired, Alana says through tears:

"You don't know how many nights I cried myself to sleep."

She really doesn't know, that's the thing.

"I guess I didn't realize how much I f-cked everyone," Shannon tells Doak.

June has previously said she went blind from smoking so much crack, which is just insane, awful and tragic.

But perhaps she really can travel a road to redemption and turn everything around.

Mama June: Road to Redemption premieres March 19 at 9/8c on WE tv

