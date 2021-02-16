Josh and Anna Duggar: We Got Engaged Before We Ever Even Went on a Date!

We probably don't need to tell you that the Duggars have some bizarre customs and beliefs when it comes to dating and relationships.

The Duggar courtship rules are almost as famous as the family itself, and for good reason:

Like Jim Bob and Michelle, they're weird AF, and more than a little gross.

To this day, the couple's adult children are forbidden to go further than hugging and hand-holding prior to their wedding night.

(And even the hand-holding comes with strict time limits.)

The rules seem to have been loosened a little bit in recent years, but there's no denying that the damage has already been done.

The first two Duggars to meet their spouses under this asinine system didn't exactly turn out the way that their parents intended.

The Josh Duggar sex scandals served as comnfirmation of what many critics already expected -- the 19 Kids and Counting clan was hiding some very dark secrets.

Years later, Jill Duggar cut ties with her parents as a result of differences in their belief systems.

With those outcomes, it's not hard to see by JB and Michelle might have finally started to roll back the restrictions.

These days, Josh's parents would probably prefer to never again see his name in print, but thankfully, the public won't let Jim Bob and Michelle forget the heinous acts he was involed in, or the role his parents played in the cover-up.

Did his bizarre upbringing play a role in Josh's adolescent deptravity?

We may never know for sure, but nauseating revelations about his relationship with wife Anna Duggar continue to surface on a regular basis.

This week's bombshell comes to us courtesy of Reddit, where the heroes of the r/DuggarSnark channel continue to unearth embarrassing tidbits from the family's recent past.

The latest concerns the bizarre courtship of Josh and Anna Duggar.

We already knew that Josh's proposal -- which was captured by a TLC camera crew -- was beyond awkward.

Josh decided to surprise Anna at her own birthday party, where she and her mom were dressed in matching clothes, for some reason.

Afterward, Josh and Anna sat there and furiously rubbed each other's hands, as they weren't allowed to touch anywhere else yet.

Now, we have a new insight into why these two appeared so uncomfortable in one another's presence.

According to an r/DuggarSnark user who delved deep into the primary sources (19 Kids episodes combined with the two Duggar memoirs, A Love That Multiplies and Growing Up Duggar), Josh and Anna never even went on a proper date prior ro Josh's proposal.

"From the Duggars' own accounts, Anna and Pest met in person five times before he proposed. And one of those times, they barely even spoke," the user wrore.

"The other times, yes they were staying at each other's houses a couple of times, but Josh was hiding his intentions - he didn't single Anna out, and they certainly never got to go anywhere together."

Yes, it seems that the adults pulling the strings in this situation saw no problem with two kids who barely knew one another tying the knot.

And of course, none of the Duggars thought to mention to Anna that Josh had molested five young girls, four of whom were his sisters.

She might take a lot of flak for standing by her sex offender husband, but anecdotes like this remind us that Anna is unquestionable one of Josh's victims.