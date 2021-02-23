Joseph and Kendra Duggar Welcome Baby #3! And She's Perfect!

She. Is. Here!

Oh, and she's also totally perfect and amazing in every conceivable way.

In news broken on Tuesday by E!, Kendra Duggar and Joseph Duggar have welcomed their third child, adding to an immediate family of young kids that includes Garrett David Duggar, 2, and Addison Renee Duggar, 15 months.

Here is what we know about the latest addition:

She was born on Friday, February 19 at 7:48 p.m.

The little one weighed in at 7 lbs., 3 oz. and measured 20.25 inches in length at the time of her birth.

She is named Brooklyn Praise Duggar.

And, as you can see above, she is oh so very cute.

"Feeling so grateful and blessed," wrote the parents of three as a caption to their first photo with Brooklyn.

As for how Kendra and Joseph are handing the challenges of parenting a newborn baby once again?

And as for how Brooklyn is fitting in with her siblings?

Sounds like all is well. As Kendra and Joseph told E! News this morning, in an understandably reflective mood:

"It seems like just yesterday we were at the altar dreaming of a future together, including having children."

"Wow, here we are with another new addition and we couldn't be more thankful for her."

The long-time reality TV personalities continued in this statement:

"It seems the entire family is already in love with Brooklyn Praise."

"Children really are an inheritance from the Lord and we are so honored to be her parents!"

"Thank you for all the prayers and well wishes."

The Duggars announced in August that they were expecting again, taking followers by surprise because their youngest wasn't even a year old at the time.

"We are so excited to announce that we have a tie-breaker coming in February. Baby #3 is on the way!” the pair told People Magazine, adding:

"Garrett has already been such a loving big brother to Addison and we look forward to Addison’s reaction to a life size baby doll."

They added: "Life is full of surprises and we’re thrilled that it is a sweet baby that surprises us this time!"

In late November, the very busy parents confirmed they were having a girl.

"We are so excited to announce that our tiebreaker is a GIRL," they said upon this reveal, adding:

"The boys are outnumbered now! We are already in love with her and cannot wait to meet her!!!"

Joseph Duggar is 26 years old and is the seventh child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

He was introduced to his 22-year old wife through church after he stole Kendra from his brother Jed, who had designs of his own.

The two began courting in 2017.

That same year, Joseph popped the question to Kendra - at his sister Joy-Anna Duggar's wedding! - and they exchanged vows in September of 2017.

These two don't believe in wasting time, that much is certain.

Kendra, for her part, is in a rather unique position: Her mom is also pregnant right now with what will be her ninth child!

That is something you don't see very often.

Some fans have speculated, and not without merit, that Joe and Kendra might be the "next generation" couple following closest in his parents' footsteps.

After all, with three kids by the age of 22, she's on pace to give Michelle a run for her money. Yes, 16 more is a lofty goal, but you gotta admit, wow.

That is seriously prolific procreation.

Joseph and Kendra Duggar's new arrival comes just a few days after more exciting news on the Duggar baby front:

Jessa Duggar announced she was pregnant with baby number-four.

"We’re looking forward to summertime, and here’s our #1 reason! Thank you, God, for this precious gift!" Jessa and her husband wrote as a caption to an ultrasound photo of their growing tiny human.

They included the hashtag #RainbowBaby" along with the message because Jessa sadly suffered a miscarriage in 2020.

Congratulations all around to the rapidly-expanding family. At this point, there will soon be 100 grandkids and counting.