JoJo Siwa: I'm Totally in Love with My Girlfriend!

JoJo Siwa has come a very far way in a very short period of time.

And we couldn't be happier for her.

Just three weeks ago, Siwa issued a lengthy and lovely statement about how she's a proud member of the LGBQT community.

She then received a great deal of support and praise from friends and loved ones, such as former Dance Moms host Abbie Lee Miller.

And just as these glowing tributes were being penned, Siwa came out with a rather huge piece of follow-up news:

She has a girlfriend!

And she could not be happier with this perfect mate!

We don't know a ton about JoJo's girlfriend, except that her name is Kylie... she posted the photo above of the pair together... and she wrote this as a caption to the snapshot:

fall in love with your best friend, guys. it’s THE BEST feeling in the entire world. here’s to one month with my favorite human :) i love you sharky.

Siwa, meanwhile, equally gushed over Kylie during an appearance on The Tonight Show, telling host Jimmy Fallon:

I do have the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world. It's not something I'm ashamed of, I just haven't shown the Internet yet.

JoJo has made it evident of late, though, that her romantic life is basically an open book.

She's out and she's proud and she's been dating Kylie for one month now, following many previous months of only being pals.

Wrote Siwa on Monday:

"After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend. And since then, I’ve been the happiest I have ever been."

The former Dance Moms standout could not say enough positive things about her girlfriend, either.

"She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective.

"And just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine!" JoJo raved.

AWWW! We can't stop smiling over JoJo's words here.

We continue to applaud her for the way she's handled her love life, too, offering up inspiring words of wisdom for anyone else in a similar situation.

"Right now what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it's okay. It's awesome and the world is there for you," wrote Siwa last month, adding:

"There are so many people that are there for you."

Siwa had a lot more to say on this subject, too.

"I know everyone's situation is different and it might be harder for some people and easier for some people to come out or be themselves.

"But I think coming out has this stigma around it — that it's this really, really scary thing, but it's not anymore," she continued.

"There are so many accepting and loving people out there that it's okay."

In conclusion? Be open, be honest, be true to yourself.

This is what the 17-year old wrote:

Of course people are going to say it's not normal, but nothing is normal.

Literally not one thing about anybody is normal and it's okay not to be normal, it's okay to be a little different, it's okay to be a little weird, strange, different.

That's something we should never, ever be afraid of.

That's something we should be proud of. ... I'm the happiest I've ever been, that's what matters.

Amen, JoJo Siwa.

We'll say that again:

Amen.