Joe Giudice Reality Show: Will You Watch?!?

Joe Giudice is reportedly headed back to the small screen.

According to TMZ, the polarizing ex-convict is in serious discussions to star in his very own reality show.

That's an inevitable route, we suppose, for someone with Joe's background and biography.

He struck it big on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, of course.

He then split from Teresa Giudice after two decades of marriage and four daughters.

He then spent several months in prison after pleading guilty to charges of bankruptcy fraud in 2016.

Joe's troubles were only just beginning, however.

He then got deported to his native country of Italy because he wasn't a United States citizen at the time he committed to aforementioned federal crime.

(It's awful that he got deported from the only country that he's ever known, but we can all acknowledge that thousands of people have had it much worse)

In other words: The guy's life is ripe for cameras to follow him around as he tries to rebuild all that he lost overseas.

So is this a direct, licensed RHONJ spinoff in the works?

Apparently not.

TMZ insiders say that neither Teresa nor Bravo would be involved in the production of a solo Joe series.

Moreover, to be clear, no contracts have yet been signed and no footage has been shot.

This is all a tad bit preliminary, but it's hard to imagine that Joe won't leap at the chance to be spunoff and to create a brand outside of his ex-wife.

Plus, come on... the title of the program is just sitting right there: You Don't Know Joe.

Giudice has somehow managed to find love in Italy.

And very recently, he was telliing E! News that he's trying to make the best out of an unfortunate situation.

It's not like he ever wanted to leave his family, you know?

"Listen, it's not that I'm enjoying my life," he told this outlet in October, adding:

"It's the life that I have to live now. Okay? So what am I supposed to do? I'm working."

That is an almost jarringly healthy attitude to display under some aggressively less-than-ideal circumstances.

Joe has also given the green light for Teresa to move on.

Of course, it's not like he has much say or choice in the matter about what his ex does with her life.

"What's she going to do, stay alone forever? That's not fair, as well," he said last fall.

"Look, if I would have got out and I would have been able to go home, who knows what would happen?"

It's true that none of us can say with certainty where the Giudice family might be today if the Giudice's hadn't been separated by the court for years and then forcibly split by his deportation.

"Maybe we'd still be in the same situation, maybe not. I don't know. Things change after so many years."

As for Teresa?

She hasn't said much about her ex-husband over the past few weeks.

But we may be able to explain that.

Teresa's not-so-deafening silence is probably because she's getting very close with boyfriend Luis Ruelas.

We hear they may even get engaged soon!

Congratulations!