Jinger Duggar Valentine's Day Post Sparks Concern: She Seems So Sad!

When Jinger Duggar married Jeremy Vuolo back in 2016, fans looked it as her way of boldly asserting her independence.

That's a somewhat ironic interpretation, as getting married at a very young age is often viewed as a surrendering of independence.

But Duggar girls are raised in such a cruelly strict environment that they may grow up with the feeling that anything which gets them away from home is a good thing.

And Jeremy represented not only physical distance from the appropriately-named Duggar "big house," but also a new way of living.

Jinger was the first woman in her family to marry a man her father didn't approve of.

She was also the first of Jim Bob's daughters to move out of Arkansas.

Jinger and Jeremy moved first to Laredo, Texas, then to Los Angeles, where Jeremy is currently at studying an area divinity school.

Fans pinned a lot of hopes on Jinger, as she seemed the most likely to break away from her family's more archaic customs and traditions, and set a positive example for her younger siblings to follow.

Unfortunately, it looks as though the Vuolos relationship might be more complicated than it initially seemed.

In recent weeks, rumors that Jinger is miserable and exhausted in her marriage have been making the rounds on social media.

Some have gone so far as to accuse Jeremy of bullying and mistreating Jinger.

Those allegations appear to be rooted mainly in the couple's snarkier interactions on social media and their podcast, and we should point out that there's no reason to believe that Jeremy has been behaving abusively toward Jinger.

But there's no denying that the 27-year-old has been looking a bit paler than usual in recent weeks.

It's possible that she's just using less makeup or getting less sun (it's still winter, after all).

Also, Jinger just welcomed her second child in November, so she's probably not getting much sleep these days.

But Duggar fans tend to favor the most dramatic interpretation of every scenario, so it should come as no surprise that they're sounding the alarm about everything from Jinger's appearance to the lack of pics of her new baby.

“Are the girls okay? Haven’t seen pictures in a while,” one fan commented on Jinger's Valentine's Day pic (below).

“Is the new baby ok? You never post about her,” a second wrote.

"I agree, Jinger seems off," a third chimed in.

"But she is resilient and will rebound. Tiring season in her life."

This is far from the first time that fans have expressed concern for Jinger's physical and metal well-being in recent weeks.

"You look great but exhausted, girl, give the kids to Daddy, make use of that big bathtub, throw in a bath bomb, sip on hot chocolate, relax, read, have some 'you' time," one commenter wrote on her previous post.

"You are smiling but your eyes show sadness. I hope all is well with you and your family love and light," another observed.

"JERM LET HER SLEEP FOR JUST ONE NIGHT AT LEAST," yet another demanded.

We don't know why so many fans are convinced that Jeremy is to blame, but if Jinger needs a night off, he better give it to her!