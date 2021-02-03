Jinger Duggar to Jill: Bish, Know Your Role and Respect Our Father!

For several years, Jinger Duggar had a reputation as the most rebellious member of her family.

Jinger was the first to wear pants among her sisters; she married a man her father wasn't crazy about, and together, the two of them moved out of state.

These might not sound like bold acts of defiance, but such gestures were unthinkable in the Duggar clan before Jinger came along.

Of course, very few of us maintain the same persona from our tweens through our adult years, so perhaps it should come as no surprise that Jinger has changed her ways.

Still, we can't help but be a little taken aback by the fact that the mother of two has done a complete 180 and is now 100 percent Team Jim Bob.

As you're probably aware, certain key members are of the Duggar clan are in open rebellion against Jim Bob.

At first, many assumed that Jinger was on the side of the rebels, but according to a new report from U.K.tabloid The Sun, the 24-year-old very much has her father's back.

In fact, it seems that Jinger's relationship with her cousin Amy has become flat-out hostile.

The cousins are apparently no longer on speaking terms after Amy fired a passive aggressive shot at Jinger on Instagram.

The trouble began when Jinger encouraged her followers to "pray away" their fears and anxieties.

Quite understandably, Amy took issue with this advice and pointed out that it's woefully insufficient for most people.

"People want to follow Real people! Not stock photos where you act like your life is perfect!" Amy wrote on her own Instagram page.

"No, we want to see the mess, the hard moments too. People need to stop trying so hard…”

According to The Sun, Jinger took the passive-aggressive remark to heart.

"Jinger thinks Amy is immature and should focus on her own life," said one insider.

"Jinger and Jeremy have no time for negativity and wish Amy wouldn't publicly call her out to cause drama, it's unnecessary," the source added.

"They have different views and they feel she should just accept that."

Clearly, Jinger is no fan of Amy's these days -- and apparently, her disapproval doesn't end there.

Jill Duggar has cut ties with her parents as a result of her husband's ongoing feud with her father.

And it seems that Jinger is not happy with the way that Jill has been publicly sharing details of the rift.

"Jinger is also really disappointed by Jill and the tell-all, but she's not surprised she's taken her husband's side," says The Sun's source.

"They are family, but she wishes they hadn't gone against the family, and talked about them the way they have."

The insider adds that Jinger and Jill are "no longer close," and have not spoken in over a month.

The criticism from Jinger is especially unexpetced, as it comes on the heels of reports that she's also breaking with tradition and managing her home in a way that her father would not approve of.

"Things have been difficult and they're feeling the strain, but they're doing everything they can to keep their family together, and also spend time focusing on each other," the insider said.

"Jinger and Jeremy have started dressing up and cooking at home for a special date night after the girls go to bed, it's become a cute day for them to reconnect every few weeks."

The couple has reportedly hired a nanny, which is a major no-no in the Duggars' world.

But despite reports of high stress with two little ones running around the house, it seems there's no truth to the rumors that Jinger and husband Jeremy Vuolo are headed for divorce.

"They are still very much in love and divorce is not in the cards, they just want to work through things and come out of this difficult period together and stronger as a family," says the source.

So Jinger is on the outs with Amy and Jill, but she's on good terms with Jim Bob and Jeremy.

This family's got more entangled alliances than World War I!