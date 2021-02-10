Jill Duggar Posts Shocking Derick Dillard Pic: Check Out My Husband's Dong, Y'all!

It's no secret that Jill Duggar is horny for Derick Dillard. They're married.

But these days, some fans are feeling the same way ... and even they're not sure how they feel about it.

To explain, Jill recently shared an early morning photo of Derick as they prepared for their day.

But fans could not help but notice that the photo showed them way more of Derick than most had ever asked for.

Members of the Duggar cult and other fundamentalists in general are not known for showing skin.

It's mostly about policing women's bodies and blaming girls for the thoughts that men have, but to some extend, it also applies to men.

So when Jill posted this pic, absolutely no one realized what kind of sight was in store.

Jill's captions may have been about the bible's role in her morning routine and about which Christian music was playing.

But voluntarily or otherwise, eyes of Jill's followers were drawn inexorably downward.

No one could miss that conspicuous bulge in Derick's underwear.

Some fan comments wondered if Derick has an erection here, but if anything this looks more like a "half mast" at most situation.

Others suggested that, noting that everyone's genitals are a little different, this might be a look at Derick at rest. Some people are show-ers, not grow-ers.

As you can see, fans had a lot of thoughts on the matter:

“Does he having morning wood!?!?” one fan asked when the photo made the rounds on social media.

“Impressive,” another commented with the energy of a thirsty Vulcan.

A commenter expressed that they “wished I didn’t look at this.”

“What’s the big deal it’s just a crease in his shirt opens picture oh......oh god," wrote one follower, narrating their thoughts.

“Damn, Jill,” another expressed.

That same comment continued: “The rest of us did NOT need to see your husband all … excited.”

Whether or not Derick is actually "excited" -- be it from Jill's proximity or simply being a person with a penis who just woke up -- is beside the point.

What has a lot of fans fascinated and frankly a little perplexed is ... why did Jill share this?

The answer may be simpler than people think.

If they were any other married couple who were recently reality stars but are not any longer, the explanation would be simple.

Maybe Jill was trying to brag. Maybe this was a trial balloon for their marital OnlyFans account.

But given Jill and Derick's extremely conservative beliefs that place them at the societal fringes, we somehow doubt that they're showing off, let alone joining an adult media site any time soon.

It seems more likely that this was a mistake.

It's weird to think about, but Jill is only really familiar with one sexual partner -- Derick.

A lack of variety in sexual partners might win a person praise in toxic purity culture, but in reality, it can lead to simple mistakes due to naivete and inexpereince.

In this case, Jill was clearly just not thinking that her husband's dong might show up in the pic.

The result is that the rest of us are burdened with this image. For those of us with excellent visual memories, that burden will continue for decades.

All of that aside ... congratulations to Jill. If you're only ever going to be with one man, he might as well have a decent package for you.