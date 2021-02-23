Jill Duggar: I'm in Therapy Because My Parents Suck!

As Jill Duggar has talked about in surprising and candid detail on numerous occasions, she often lies down on a bed with her husband.

Therapy.

Jill and Derick have been in couples counseling for awhile now, Duggar tells Us Weekly.

“It was one of those things where we knew therapy was helpful but until we got to the point where we were, like, desperate … we didn’t venture out to actually sign up for it,” the 29-year old explained on Monday.

She did so via a joint interview with her husband.

“It’s been so helpful learning to communicate as a couple and knowing your triggers," added Jill.

Duggar and Dillard got married in 2014 and share two sons: a five-year old named Israel and a three-year old named Samuel.

After experiencing “a lot of transition” in their lives, the husband and wife decided that starting therapy would be a useful step for them as individuals and also as a couple.

“There were just a lot of things that we were working through and then learning to develop boundaries with even just extended family,” Duggar told the tabloid.

“[There’s] a little bit of drama there...

"At that point, we were like, ‘We really need somebody outside the picture to speak into our lives to help us sort things out.'"

It's pretty evident what Jill is referencing here; when she speaks about drama.

Jill and Derick starred for seven years on TLC's 19 Kids and Counting.

Then, the show got canceled.

Then, Derick at first and eventually Jilll went public with how the network and also Jill's dad, Jim Bob Duggar, essentially stole money from the pair, withholding from them a bulk of the money they earned as reality stars.

Duggar previously hinted at major tension between her and her family members in an October 2020 YouTube video.

She pointed to the controlling nature of her parents as the main basis for this rift.

“We found out we didn’t have as much control over our lives as it related to the show and stuff, as we needed,” Jill said at the time.

“We had to make a decision at that time to kind of put the show aside … to pursue our own goals and everything. That’s when we made that decision.”

Since stepping away from TLC, Derick and Jill haven’t been on great terms with the rest of the Duggar brood.

Or even good terms, really.

“There’s been some distancing there,” the mother of two said on last fall.

“We’re not on the best terms with some of my family.

"We’ve had some disagreements, but we’re working toward healing definitely and restoration, but we’re having to kind of just take some time and heal.”

In the months since Jill first made this admissions, she's confessed to drinking alcohol.

And using birth control.

And she's worn pants.

Jill has basically taunted her parents from a distance, defying all the strict norms Michelle and Jim Bob put in place back when she resided under their roof.

Jill also told Us Weekly that “there wasn’t a lot of support” from her relatives when she left the reality television world behind -- and things haven’t “gotten significantly better” since then.

“We were ready to leave and felt strongly about leaving. … There are definitely some issues there,” she says.

“We definitely feel like we’re in a healthy place now for our family and have control over our lives. … Certain people are more supportive than others.

"I think it ebbs and flows with a family of that size.

"Every family has drama and so when you’ve got that many more people giving opinions or whatever, it can get crazy."