Jill Duggar: I Rode Derick Dillard Four Times in One Day!

When it comes to bushes, Jill Duggar does not beat around any.

Not when it comes to talking about, well... her bush and how she often uses it, if we're being honest and very crude.

For several months now, the former Counting On star has seemingly gone out of her way to tell the world about the unique and passionate ways that she gets her freak on with husband Derick Dillard.

We know the husband and wife use the Kama Sutra.

We know they like to get kinky.

And we know all of this because Jill has been talking openly about her sex life for awhile now, likely to annoy and humiliate her conservative parents - from whom she's estranged and for whom intercourse is pretty much taboo.

Or, if not taboo, it's definitely not meant to be enjoyed.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar outlaw their kids from even kissing their significant others until marriage.

Which, hey, to each his or her own, we guess.

To Jill and Derick, however?

They now make a living largely from their personal YouTube page and have therefore been revealing NSFW tidbits about their bedroom shenanigans in order to beef up the page views.

It's just business, you know?

And, speaking of which, in their latest video, the couple once again delved into just how they like to get down to business... if you know what we mean!

Sitting in a car with their kids, and eating a Greek salad, Derick at one point turned to his sons and asked:

"Do you know how you got born? We had a date and then you started growing inside of mommy's tummy."

Jill then jumped in to clarify, saying procreation did not occur on the first try.

"We had a bunch of dates," she said.

This is where Dillard then felt a need to jump in and brag to viewers as follows:

"We did have four dates in one day I think... that one time."

In case it wasn't evident just what Derick was saying here - that he and Jill impressive once visted Pound Town on four occasions in just one day - Jim Bob and Michelle's not-so-innocent daughter stated for the record:

We have a good sex life.

Yup.

It sounds that way!

Last July, after also going on about what things were like between her marital sheets, Jill faced some criticism.

"No offense to y’all but I don’t want to know what goes on in between the sheets! Please keep it PG remember you were raised a Christian,” one social media user wrote.

Added another a few months back:

"Why oh why do you feel the need to post this? You wear modest clothing to keep your body covered, yet you share intimate details about your sex life with the world? This is very odd to me.”

First off, of course, Jill no longer really wears modest clothing. Have you seen these racy outfits?!?

Secondly, in response to a critic blasting Duggar for displaying a photo of the Kama Sutra on her nightstand and for saying Jill is inviting "Satan" in her marriage... Jill has said the following:

“We are not recommending the Kama Sutra."

"We believe marriage is ordained by God and husbands and wives should filter everything they read and hear together through the lense of the Bible and not practice anything unbiblical."

Ooooookay.

Go on, Jill:

"The little book pictured is a modern, smaller, cleaner, edited version that doesn’t focus on spiritual aspects, homosexual, or other extramarital relationships, and again, we don’t take everything in there either as the truth.

"It is always good to be aware and careful of what we allow into our minds, hearts and marriages.”

Well, that settles that, sort of.

Jill may be a wild, sexual freak, but only within the constraints of her belief system, which we all know is controversial.