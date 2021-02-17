Jess Caroline DESTROYS 90 Day Fiance Body-Shamers: Why Does My Body Bother You?

90 Day Fiance star Jess Caroline has been blasting her body-shamers since, well, always.

Jess has been enjoying her (delayed) Honeymoon with her husband, Brian Hanvey.

But trolls are attacking her over her body shape ... and Jess is clapping back.

This isn't just about her body. This happens to so many people. And it needs to stop.

“‘You’re fat’, ‘this is not a flattering swimsuit’," Jess Caroline quoted in a heartfelt post.

She continued to quote: "‘too much cellulite’, ‘you should be ashamed of your body.'"

"‘Ugly,'" she ended her list. "These are some of the comments I get on the daily."

“This is stuff women have to deal with every day," Jess lamented.

"We fight so hard to push through the waves of body-shaming," she acknowledged.

Jess emphasized how hard women have to fight to love "and accept ourselves."

"it’s not an easy job," Jess grimly noted.

In fact, she wrote that in the face of misogynistic body-shaming, it is "almost impossible."

Jess explained that it's difficult "as we are constantly reminded that we will never be enough.”

"Why so much hate?" Jess asked, delving into the root of the problem.

She sagely asked: "Why does my body bother you so much?"

Jess then strongly recommended: "You should reflect on this."

"I am not the problem," Jess correctly affirmed.

"Women are not the problem," she emphasized, acknowledging that she is far from the only victim.

(We will delve into the actual problem shortly)

"Me being happy with myself, no matter what I look like, isn't and will never be a problem," Jess expressed.

"Your hate and impossible standards are," she correctly added.

It's harsh but it's true -- unlike the cruel things said about her.

"Enough is enough!" Jess declared.

"We deserve to be happy," she announced.

"And," Jess concluded with a compassionate tone, "so do you."

Obviously, commenters poured in with words of support and praise for Jess.

We are sure that it pales in comparison to the hate and body-shaming.

At the same time, we're equally sure that it meant a lot to Jess to get such affirmation.

So let's address the question -- why does Jess' body bother people so much?

For some of them, it's not about her body, they just figure that she's sensitive about it so they mention it when they lash out.

In their case, this can be the result of anything from just feeling powerless in their own lives to choosing to hate her for her role on TV.

Some trolls decided that Jess must have been "using" Colt for a green card, an accusation that is both xenophobic and totally bogus.

If Jess (or Larissa Lima before her) had solely been looking for US residency, they would have put up with Colt's weird manipulations and lies.

Instead, when he cheated, their feelings were hurt. If you're just after a visa, you don't cry when your man cheats, you go "whew, less work for me!"

Body-shaming in general comes from two places.

The first is very specific European beauty standards that favor specific features over others. So, yes, a lot of body-shaming is also racist.

The second is the fear, conscious or subconscious, that you yourself might not meet those standards. If that's driving someone to lash out, they need therapy.