Jeremiah Duggar: Secretly Courting?!

The Duggars are very big on conformity.

To the extent that it's possible, they all want to look, dress, talk, and eat like each other.

But every once in a while, a true individualist breaks the mold and does his own thing.

Take Jedidiah and Jeremiah Duggar, for example.

They may be twins, but these two are about as different as two brothers can be,

Okay, that might be a bit of an exaggeration.

After all, they still look and act like Duggars in most ways:

They dress like retired cops; they're obsessively religious, and they more or less let Jim Bob run their lives.

But in several small, significant ways, Jed and Jer are their own men:

For example, at the tender age of 20, Jed ran for a seat in the Arkansas State House.

He lost miserably to his Democratic challenger, largely because no one wants to vote for an inexperienced kid whose dad bought him a house in their district.

But hey, at least he tried.

Now, after becoming the first Duggar since Josh to try and enter the political arena, it appears that Jed has moved back home.

That can't be a good feeling, but at least he's reunited with his twin bro, right?

Well, not so fast ...

There's reason to believe that Jeremiah might be the next Duggar to leave the nest.

Though he has yet to make any sort of official announcement, it's widely believed that Jer has entered a courtship.

We've only seen one clue so far, but it's a big one:

Folks, Jeremiah has joined Instagram.

That might not like sound like a big deal, but generally, Duggars aren't allowed to join social media until after they've entered a serious relationship.

Exceptions are made in cases such as Jed -- whose campaign might've been hurt by the revelation that his parents won't let him use Instagram -- and Jana -- who appears to have no interest in getting married.

But for the most part, the rule is strictly enforced.

So fans were more than a little surprised to see Jed suddenly appear on the 'Gram this week without warning or explanation.

Not surprisingly, his first post was a tribute to the man who's been with him literally since day one.

"My first moments in life were with ya, so it's fitting that my first Instagram post is with you too," Jeremiah captioned the photo above.

"So blessed to be able to call you bro, and twin bro at that!"

Obviously, that's very nice, and we're sure Jeremiah will have a massive following in no time.

But for now, fans are less interested in his content that in his presence on the site.

Right now, there's only one Duggar courtship going on -- Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey are engaged and will likely get married this spring -- which is unusual for the family.

So fans are starved for news of another Duggar romance.

And since this is a family that generally prefers to stick to the script, they're convinced that Jeremiah will be making a major announcement any day now ...