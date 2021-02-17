Jennifer Lopez: Set to Dump Alex Rodriguez Due to Madison LeCroy Scandal?

Jennifer Lopez once claimed, via a very popular song, that her love doesn't cost a thing.

This may be true.

But here's the thing:

The affection of Jennifer Lopez may not cost anything, but it does require at least one thing very crucial to any relationship: Loyalty.

And now, based on a great deal of speculation surrounding fiance Alex Rodriguez, it sounds as if Lopez may be prepared to kick the admitted steroid-user and baseball cheat to the curb.

Late last month, Craig Conover alleged on part one of the Southern Charm reunion that Madison LeCroy cheated on Austen Kroll with a married, former Major League Baseball player.

LeCroy denied the allegation on air.

However, she lated admitted to FaceTiming with Alex Rodriguez.

Quite the 180, huh?

Despite this admission, LeCroy swore in an interview with Page Six that her relationship with Rodriguez was totally "innocent."

“That’s the truth,” she emphasized, adding they’ve “never been physical … never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance.”

The veteran Bravo star later used this same, specific and unusual phrasing again, stating that A-Rod "never physically cheated on his fiancée with me."

This may very well have been the case.

We certainly can't say for certain.

But a source has claimed that LeCroy very badly wanted to meet up with Rodriguez in Miami at some point last year, and it's safe to assume she wanted to have intercourse with him if this meeting ever took place.

Even if we're to believe the two never got together, though?

Even if LeCroy and Rodriguez never exchanged bodily fluids of any kind?

Even if they merely flirted or masturbated in front of each other or something?

We still can't blame Lopez for thinking something along the lines of this:

WHAT'S THE F--CK, DUDE?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?

Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in 2019 after two years of dating.

They haven't set a wedding date and an insider now implies to OK! Magazine that they never become husband and wife.

The singer/actress "is positively fuming, and she has been grilling Alex about everything," reports this tabloid, referring to the LeCroy scandal and adding:

"He swears he's innocent, and Jen is accepting his denials for now. But she's no fool, and she'll be watching him like a hawk."

At this rate, adds the OK! insider, "their friends are wondering if they'll ever make it down the aisle!"

Lopez and Rodriguez appeared at both Joe Biden's inauguration in January and the Super Bowl together in February since the LeCroy rumors went viral.

They seem to be happy. They seem to be content.

But looks can be deceiving, you know?

Long before Madison admitted that she has at least some kind of connection to Rodriguez, he and his gorgeous girlfriend never sounded too anxious to tie the knot.

"I think we just feel like, 'Let’s just wait it out.' There’s no rush. We’re good," Lopez previously told Access Hollywood of her future plans to wed, adding:

"Everything’s cool. It will happen when the time is right."

Either then... or never. One of the two.