Jenelle Evans: MTV Is Trying to Ruin My Life! I Deserve to Be a Star!

You know that thing that Jenelle Evans does where she lies a lot?

And then she either loses track of her lies or somehow thinks that no one can remember anything she's ever said?

If you're not sure what we're talking about, don't worry -- we'll lay it all out for you.

And if you know exactly what we're talking about ... well, sit back and relax, because this is another one for the books.

OK, so Jenelle was fired from Teen Mom 2 back in May of 2019 after her husband, David Eason, brutally killed her dog.

It seemed like a "straw that broke the camel's back" situation, since David had been fired a little over a year before that for making homophobic remarks.

Since then, they'd been filming Jenelle with a rule that they wouldn't shoot if David was around, and several times he showed up unannounced, causing the crew to have to pack up and leave.

There were also several reports that the crew didn't feel very safe filming out on Jenelle's swamp with David lurching around.

Anyway, MTV decided that dog murder was where they drew the line, and they made a statement announcing that they'd no longer be filming with Jenelle.

That should have been it, right?

Not so much.

After she was publicly fired, Jenelle claimed that the network had told her that they were just choosing not to film with her for a season, like they were going to let everything blow over and then resume working with her.

Obviously that was not the case.

After that, she started saying that her contract with MTV prevented her from working with any other networks on any other TV shows, and that the contract would be up in April 2020.

She said this a lot.

"I'm officially out of contract with MTV in April," she told E! News early last year. "That was the only thing I was waiting on to move forward."

"Once April comes around, I can start talking to other networks, thank god!"

Then when April came, she tweeted "It feels so great to be in full control of your future without any restrictions."

So obviously she was no longer under contract with MTV in April of 2020, right?

Not so fast.

April came and went, but there was no big announcement from her, no new TV gig.

So once again she started complaining about how she would totally love to do all kinds of work, but that pesky MTV contract was still holding her down.

She's been doing this quite a bit for the past couple of months, saying that the contract will be up this spring without a whisper about how it was supposed to have been up last spring.

In a Q&A she did this weekend on TikTok, she explained this new version of the contract that's preventing her from being a TV star.

Someone asked if she'd ever consider doing her own reality show, and she answered "Yeah, I definitely would, and I would love to continue to share my story, but right now is not the time."

Why's that, Jenelle?

"I'm still under contract," she said with a giggle.

"I'm waiting for May 21st to come up," she continued, "and then it's time to party 'cause I will be a free agent!"

Ugh.

Last year, she plainly said that her contract was up that April, and that's when she would be able to "move forward" and not have "any restrictions" on her career choices.

So how is what she's saying now supposed to make any sense?

Did she somehow misunderstand her original contract? Did she renegotiate with MTV so that she'd have an additional year of not being able to work?

Or is she just lying about being under contract so that she doesn't have to admit that she hasn't found another reality show gig yet?

Probably that last one, huh?