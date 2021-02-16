Jenelle Evans: Kailyn Lowry and Chelsea Houska Are the REAL Bullies!

It's been almost two years since Jenelle Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2, but to the surprise of absolutely no one, she still talks about her time on the show non-stop.

After all, Jenelle has never had a job other than "MTV reality star," and she really, really doesn't want to get one.

So she clings to relevancy the best way she knows how -- by discussing old drama with her castmates.

Earlier this week, Jenelle took to Instagram to for a live Q&A with fans.

Yes, somehow Jenelle still has fans. We don't understand it either.

Naturally, it wasn't long before the topic of Jenelle's days on TM2 came up.

To be fair, Evans wasn't the one who brought up the topic of her relationships with her former co-stars.

But she was sure happy to talk about all the old drama once someone else brought it up!

“How was Chelsea? Chelsea was just very quiet, she stayed in her room a lot during the Reunion,” Jenelle told her audience.

“But ya know, when s--t was poppin’ down, she’d peek out her head and see what was going on and she wasn’t like stuck up, but she just was very like, to herself I guess you could say," Evans added.

It was then that she paused for a second and thought about what she was saying.

Was she trying to decide if she should hold off on pointlessly trash-talking people whom she never really knew and hasn't seen in years?

No, she was just trying to figure out the best way to go about it!

“I’m trying to figure out the best way to say this without being a b-tch … umm, let’s just say Chelsea and Kail [Lowry] had their own clique and that was very important to them,” Evans continued.

“So every time we went to Reunions or anything, it was no talking to Jenelle, no association and I would be there alone on my phone just pretending like time was passing by.”

As The Ashley's Reality Roundup points out, this is certainly not the first time that Jenelle has complained about Houska.

Last month, Evans appeared on the This Family Tree podcast, and while the episode was deleted portrayed Chelsea “as the Golden One.”

“Like, I knew some things she would do behind closed doors when we would go to the Reunion shows but that was never brought up,” she said on the podcast.

“I’m not trying to rat her out, or even say the things she did but I’m just saying she’s not a goodie-two-shoes," Evans added.

"It makes me upset that they wouldn’t show her raw footage but they made me out to be like a villain.”

Chelsea left Teen Mom 2 last year, but it seems she's very much still on Jenelle's mind -- and not in a good way.

Anyway, Lowry will always be Evans' number one rival, so it should come as no surprise that she closed out her Live Q&A by trashing Kail.

Jenelle accused Kail of talking “a lot” about her on her in the early days of Lowry's Coffee Convos podcast.

While Jenelle admits that Kail has since begun discussing a wider range of topics, she insists there was a time when the focus was entirely on Kail's personal life.

“Javi [Marroquin] was pissed off," Jenelle alleges, offering zero proof as to how she knows this.

“She would always make her podcasts about what was happening around her personally … I felt very attacked at the time,” Jenelle prattled on.

From there, Jenelle dragged her kindred spirit into this mess by mentioning Amber Portwood.

“She even had Amber on there talking s--t about me one time,” she said.

“ … Isn’t that crazy Amber gets to stay on [Teen Mom]? Just sayin’… “

Yes, the only thing that Jenelle loves talking about more than her beefs with her co-stars is how unfair it is that she got fired.

But don't worry, her next Instagram post will be all about the importance of moving on.