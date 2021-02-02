Jamie Spears: Only I Deserve Control Over Britney's Fortune!!

by at .

As if ruining her family and controlling her life for a dozen years weren't bad enough, Jamie Spears isn't satisfied.

He is refusing to relinquish control of Britney Spears' conservatorship.

While Britney is fighting to pry her life and her fortune out of his grasp, Jamie is fighting her at every term.

He seems particularly fixated in retaining unilateral control of how Britney's money is invested ... and fans have a lot of questions.

Jamie Spears Image

The Blast got a hold of court documents from Britney's ongoing struggle for some semblance of autonomy within her Conservatorship.

Last year, Britney's legal team requested that the Bessemer Trust Company be appointed as Co-Conservator of Britney's estate.

The goal was to ensure that her best interests are protected. Naturally, Jamie is pitching a fit.

Britney Spears Shares New Bangs, New Haircut

He has been fighting this courtroom request for months.

Why? Because it is part of Britney's urgent quest to strip her father of his almost unilateral power over her career, finances, and life.

Meanwhile, Britney's mother, Lynne, has voiced her agreement with Britney, telling the court that Jamie should be removed from the position indefinitely.

Britney Spears is Very Short

But Jamie hasn't maintained near-absolute control of his famous daughter's life for a dozen years by accident.

He has fought with ever fiber of his rotten being to retain his position, and no changes by the court or #FreeBritney social pressure seem likely to change his attitude.

Bessemer Trust was recently added as Co-Conservator, but Jamie is insisting that the court modify the order so that he is not stripped of any of his roles.

Britney Models

In the newly filed documents, Jamie's own attorney is essentially whining about wanting the court to confirm that he still has total authority.

Jamie apparently believes that he should still have the ability to open trust accounts "for Britney" with portions of her vast fortune.

According to Jamie, "the power to assert the Conservatee's rights in any trust established for her benefit – should be added to the Proposed Order."

Britney Is Serious

It seems that Jamie is particularly fixated upon retaining his power to decide where to invest Britney's money.

His gripe is that though he has had this power through the Conservatorship for a long time, now the Bessemer Trust has the same power.

Jamie wants absolute control over all investment decisions.

Britney Makes a T

Meanwhile, Britney is still trying to remove Jamie from her finances and her life entirely.

The already intense public scrutiny into this disturbing Conservatorship is likely to increase with the upcoming premiere of Framing Britney Spears, an FX documentary.

Within the documentary, producers interview a number of people who were in Britney's inner circle, from her friends to her former attorney -- the one who was barred from defending her when the conservatorship was established.

Britney Spears in Yellow

For years, Jamie has insisted that every penny of Britney's fortune is accounted for, so insinuations that he is greedily clinging to her fortune are somehow slanderous.

We cannot attest to his motives, but a growing number of fans note that his power to invest Britney's money as he sees fit, and his desperation to keep this power, may poke a hole in his defense.

After all, fans argue, Jamie might have any number of motives to invest Britney's millions in specific ways and possibly even reap benefits ... more than enough motive to quash her freedoms and keep her in a gilded cage.

Britney Spears Fans Accuse Her Team of Orchestrating Cover-Up, Faking Pics & Videos
Start Gallery

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Britney Spears Biography

Check Please!
Wow. Britney Spears is ... just.... OMG. Wow. Just wow. With this girl, that's about all we can say at this point. Once the biggest... More »
Born
Birthplace
Kentwood, Louisiana
Full Name
Britney Jean Spears

Britney Spears

Britney Spears Photos

Britney Spears Reveals New Haircut
Britney Spears Shares New Bangs, New Haircut
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Get Silly
Sam Asghari Gives Britney Spears a Birthday Kiss
Britney In Snakeskin
Britney Rocks a Bikini

Britney Spears Quotes

I miss it here so much! I love it so much! It makes me it's kinda like bittersweet coming here because I used to live here for two years. And when I come here, it's like, man, I wish I had my apartment here still.

Britney Spears [on New York City]

MTV has long played an important role in my career. How can I not be there to kick off their 25th VMAs?

Britney Spears

Britney Spears Videos

Britney Spears Rants In a Bikini, Covers Tattoo, Leaves Fans Concerned
Britney Spears Rants In a Bikini, Covers Tattoo, Leaves Fans Concerned
Britney Spears Frightens Fans With Manic Behavior In Bizarre Instagram Video
Britney Spears Frightens Fans With Manic Behavior In Bizarre Instagram Video
Britney Spears Fans Think Singer Has Been Replaced By Lookalike as Father Raises Concerns About Granting Her Freedom
Britney Spears Fans Think Singer Has Been Replaced By Lookalike as Father Raises Concerns About Granting Her Freedom