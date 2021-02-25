Jackie Goldschneider: Teresa Giudice Ruined My Marriage With Her LIES!

On the season premiere, Teresa's rumor-mongering about Jackie's husband prompted major backlash.

Jackie retaliated by fabricating a vile rumor on the spot about 20-year-old Gia.

But on this week's episode, it was clear that there was still plenty of fallout within the Goldschneider family.

Jackie opened up about "terrible tension" in her marriage after Tre's cruel jab. It doesn't sound good.

On Episode 2 Wednesday night, Jackie spoke about the nature of things with her husband, Evan.

"I'm trying to put on a happy face to shield the kids from the terrible tension between me and Evan," Jackie shared.

She expressed: "I feel so guilty that someone I brought into our lives would try to destroy his name."

Teresa had chosen Evan's own birthday party as the venue in which to disseminate a rumor that he cheated on Jackie.

When Jackie confronted Tre, Teresa insisted that she was merely passing along what she had heard ... but did not share the culprit.

Jackie retaliated by insincerely claiming that she had "heard that Gia snorts coke" to give Teresa a taste of her own medicine. It didn't go well.

Jackie explained to the confessional camera why she did not join the other ladies on their trip to Lake George.

"Evan is still so angry," she revealed. "I haven't taken an easy breath since I found out."

"It just sucks that Evan and I did nothing wrong at all," Jackie expressed.

"Teresa gets to cause all this trouble," Jackie pointed out.

"And then I am left picking up the pieces," she complained.

Highlighting further injustice, Jackie pointed out that she's doing this "while she goes on vacation with all my friends."

Meanwhile, on vacation with all of Jackie's friends, Melissa and Margaret mulled over how to make peace between their furious castmates.

"I can't believe Jackie's not here," Melissa expressed.

"It was so upsetting," Margaret agreed. "It's not that I don't care for Teresa."

"I want her to be better and see things in a different way," Margaret expressed.

"I've been trying to do that for 10 years," Melissa replied.

She then jokingly asked Margaret: "Do you want hell to freeze over too?"

"You direct her to do something, she's not going to do it," Melissa characterized her sister-in-law.

"And then, to make Teresa come back from anything said about her daughters," she continued, "I don't think it's going to happen."

Melissa explained: "So that's what I'm worried about."

With no easy resolution in sight, Melissa was bracing herself for a lengthy feud.

"If Teresa and Jackie don't make amends, there will forever be tension in this group," Melissa worried.

"And," she predicted, "we will never be able to all hang out together again."

Later, at the group dinner, Teresa assured her friends that she "wasn't trying to maliciously hurt" Jackie or even Evan.

This is when she revealed that her own daughter, Gia, is wise beyond her years.

The 20-year-old, despite being targeted by Jackie's retaliatory rumor, had called and urged her mother to apologize.

"She said something about me, she's upset because you said something about her marriage," Gia had told her mother.

"And not for nothing, if you went about it in a s--tty way that upset her, then you should apologize," the 20-year-old reasoned.

"I'm sure you weren't happy when cheating rumors were going on about you and dad," Gia said.

"If you upset her, say sorry."

Instead of listening to her daughter's advice on the subject, however, Teresa brought it up yet again.

"I'm glad Jackie didn't come," Tre announced later at dinner. "I don't think it would have been good."

This is when Jennifer Aydin asked:

"Wait, are we back on this subject?"

"I don't think I did anything wrong," Teresa claimed. "I really don't."

She continued: "So tell her to shut the f--k up and stop crying like a baby."

"Obviously there's a skeleton in the closet," Teresa suggested, "because for her to be this f--king heartbroken means something's going on."

"Teresa's mind works in mysterious ways," Margaret lamented to the confessional camera.

"Somebody says something to her that makes total complete sense like, 'Apologize,'" she described.

Margaret continued: "And then it goes through like, the little cogs and the cobwebs and the hair extensions, and then it comes out in like, a f--ked up way. It's actually scary."

Meanwhile, Jackie has spoken about the real reason that this whole incident hurt her so much.

She felt a lot of guilt that her husband, who is not directly part of the show, was dragged into the drama.

This is Jackie's job, not Evan's, so she felt that it was a burden on him to get his name smeared on reality TV by her castmate.

Additionally, Jackie shared that Evan's gym is a small, local gym that is right around the corner from their neighborhood.

As such, it would be the last place where anyone would go to cover up an affair, which is why she wasn't worried.

Case closed? Don't bet on it. Not on this show!

While we're sure that there's more to come, but we're left wondering if or when Teresa will finally apologize to Jackie.

How long can she drag this out?