Isabel Roloff Reveals "Bad Anxiety Attack," Gives Thanks for Husband

Isabel Roloff has once again opened up about her mental health struggles.

The wife of ex-Little People, Big World star Jacob Roloff, Isabel has never been anything but candid with her many fans and followers.

It's just so very unfortunate that Isabel must so often be candid about such challenging personal issues.

Earlier this month, for example, Roloff explained how she often feels unloved and even broken to some extent.

On Wednesday, meanwhile, she took to Instagram in regard to a "pretty bad" anxiety attack she recently suffered, revealing how her adooring husband helped her through the ordeal.

"Yesterday I had a pretty bad anxiety attack and felt absolutely hopeless," wrote Isabel online.

"Jacob talked me down and held space for me in the most understanding way. He said the most important words to an anxious person experiencing an attack:

Everything is going to be okay.

Sounds simple, right?

But simple can still be effective.

"It calmed my heart in that moment," continued Isabel.

"I thought about all of the ways he has supported me through the years regarding my trauma, pain, hurt and vice versa.

"A partner from my past told me once, 'You don’t handle your stress well.' Turns out, the right person will know what to say."

So very true, isn't it?

Isabel is very much in love wiith Jacob, but she's even been honest about how difficult marriage can be -- even when one is married to a great guy.

And Roloff does want to make it clear:

She is married to a seriously great guy.

"It just reminded me even deeper how lucky I am to know a love like this," she wrote.

"There was a time in my life when I thought I was too hard to love, where I was convinced that I was unworthy of it and that I came with too much baggage."

It's just so sad Isabel ever felt this way, you know?

It's so sad that anyone ever feels this way.

"Now I know that was never true," she thankfully concluded.

"I am just grateful that I found someone who sees me for the loving human that I am, and not the hurting one that sometimes needs to be seen.

"May we all know love like this."

Responding to the outpouring of support from her followers, Rock took to her Instagram Story Thursday morning to write:

"Thank you for sharing," showing the dozens of times the post had been shared by others.

In December, Isabel had her own opportunity to be there for Jacob... for an awful and very terrible reason.

As you may recall, Jacob confessed two months ago that he had been molested by a producer on Little People, Big World.