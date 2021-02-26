Is Meghan Markle Having a Girl?

Meghan Markle is pregnant with her second child.

This much we know for certain.

But is the former Suits actress and ex-Royal Family member expecting a boy or a girl?

This is one of the main questions floating around the Internet right now.

Marke and her handsomely famous husband, Prince Harry, announced on Valentine's Day that they were expecting a son or a daughter.

As you very likely know by now, the couple is already parents to a precious little boy named Archie, which some observers take to mean that Markle must be pregnant with a girl.

That's how it works, right?!? You have one and then the other?

In actuality... no. Not how science and/or the human body works at all.

Whether you have a boy or a girl has no bearing on what the gender of your subsequent child is.

There's no playing of the odds here, okay?

Instead, the best we can do is look for signs one way or the other.

And, according to some astute observers, Markle may have just given us exactly this.

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted wearing a gigantic pink sapphire ring during her and Prince Harry’s first appearance since officially leaving the Royal Family last week.

It was seen when she and Harry filmed a brief 20-second clip that plugged their upcoming Archewell Audio podcast at a Spotify live stream event, taking fans briefly inside their $11 milliom Santa Barbara mansion for the occasion.

As we said, the ring was positively huge.

It was nearly impossible to miss.

And, yup, it was pink. Not blue.

Start the rumor mill churning, people!

“Is the pink ring an "indication/hint" that it might be a little girl?” wondered onw individual on Instagram.

Another asked the same question: Is this pink stone a hint?

For the record, Markle did not reveal the gender of Archiei prior to his arrival.

If we had to guess, we'd say she doesn't make a formal announcement in this blessed case, either... unless they are saving the bombshell for their sit-down with Oprah.

In Monday's video, though, Markle had to have known that viewers would be focusing on her Ecksand rose-cut pink sapphire.

According to the company's website, the ring is available in 14k and 18k yellow gold and is made with 100 percent sustainable recycled gold.

Last Sunday, in a very simple statement, a spokesperson for Markle and Harry said:

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

The news is extra exciting because Markle suffered a miscarriage in 2020.

She opened up about the traumatic experience in a piece for The New York Times.

“After changing [Archie's] diaper, I felt a sharp cramp," Markle wrote in November.

"I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right.

"I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second."

The article was titled The Losses We Share, as Meghan aimed to ensure that other women in this position did not feel alone.

"The conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning," she said at the time, adding:

"I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband's hand.

"I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over.

"I tried to imagine how we'd heal."