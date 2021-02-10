Heather Rae Young Really Got a Tattoo of Her Fiance's Name on Her Butt

Heather Rae Young stars on the show Selling Sunset, which airs on Netflix and centers on the expensive real estate market in Los Angeles.

However:

The reality star is making headlines these days for real estate of a very different kind.

Not the kind one can purchase and then reside in... but the kind that lives on one's body.

Confused? We can explain...

On Monday, Young showed off her brand new and very unusual tattoo.

It reads "Yes Sir, Mr. El Moussa," which is a clear reference to her fiance, fellow reality star Tarek El Moussa, and which is located on her rear end.

Techicallly, we guess, the tattoo is located on her left hip -- but you can see some clear crack in the photo Young posted online of the ink and you can understand why some critics were quick to jump all over Heather.

Many of Young's followers trashed her as “desperate” and “creepy" for the intimate etching, while others said the tattoo is “degrading.”

In response to the backlash, the alleged real estate expert has taken down the above post.

Before doing so, however, Heather uploaded a snapshot of her upgraded engagement ring along with her tattoo, and wrote as a caption:

“Happy Valentine’s Day Mr. El Moussa. I love you handsome! Best Friends Forever.”

Tarek then left a comment on the photo, writing for all to see: “Forever and ever and ever."

The pair got engaged last July.

The Flip or Flop co-host popped the enormous question while the couple was celebrating its one-year anniversary via a boat trip to Catalina Island, California.

"She said yes," El Moussa wrote at the time as a simple caption to a picture of him slippiing a diamond on to Heather's finger.

Haters, however, have since questioned the legitimacy of this romance.

Most recently, they've slammed Young for her weird tattoo.

But they've been saying for awhile, as you can see below, that Tarek only proposed because Heather looks like his famous ex-wife, Christina.

Seems a bit harsh, doesn't it?

Late last month, meanwhile, Heather paid tribute to her fiance, sharing a photo of the two out to dinner and writing:

People say “you are in the honeymoon phase” My answer is LOL.

We’ve lived together for 19 months, I moved in after a week and most of our relationship has been during covid- aka we haven’t Spent a day without each other.

So long past the “phase” we are entering into a marriage by choice and because we are madly in love with each other, true soulmate love.

She concluded back then:

You make me a better woman @therealtarekelmoussa you & the kids complete me. Never settle, not just for relationships but in life.

This is your life, take control, focus and stay positive. love you guys and your loving support.