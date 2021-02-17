Gina Carano Whines: I Found Out I Was Fired on Social Media!

Valentine's Day came early for thousands of The Mandalorian fans last week when Gina Carano was fired.

For almost a year, viewers who learned of her appalling social media bigotry had wanted her gone.

Gina put the nail into her once-promising Star Wars career herself with a disgusting Holocaust post that Lucasfilm called "abhorrent."

Now, she's whining about how she found out about her firing the same way as everyone else -- from the internet.

Gina Carano is steeped in controversy, and there is frankly no excuse for her appalling online behavior.

So naturally, provocateur Bari Weiss -- who often paints herself as a moderate liberal "concerned" about free speech -- was the perfect choice for an interview.

Given the alarmingly antisemtic posts that Gina has shared, fans feel that choosing to an interview with a famous Jewish woman was similarly calculated.

Gina explained how she had previously run into trouble with the studio for her, well, cruel mocking of of the trans community online.

“Earlier on last year before ‘The Mandalorian’ came out, they wanted me to use their exact wording for an apology over pronoun usage,” she understated.

“I declined," she recalled, "and offered a statement in my own words."

"I made clear I wanted nothing to do with mocking the transgender community," Gina claimed to Bari.

"And," she insisted, she "was just drawing attention to the abuse of the mob."

Gina alleged that she was only resistant to the alleged mob "in forcing people to put pronouns in their bio.” (More on that in a moment)

Lucasfilm was obviously uncomfortable with her refusing to use their simple apology statement.

Gina says that this (and not her multitude of other alarming controversies) was why she was excluded from all press and promotion for The Mandalorian Season 2.

“That was heartbreaking," she complained in the interview.

"But," Gina claimed, "I didn’t want to take away from the hard work of everyone who worked on the project."

"So I said ok,” she said (as if Lucasfilm was asking for her permission?).

“That was the last time I was contacted about any type of public statement or apology from Lucasfilm," Gina said.

"I found out through social media, like everyone else, that I had been fired," Gina said about her dismissal from the series.

Lucasfilm announced that Gina Carano would not be part of their future projects, calling her Holocaust post "abhorrent and unacceptable."

At the time, Lucasfilm acknowledged how Gina's posts had "denigrated people based on their cultural and religious identities."

Gina responded to her firing by decrying the "totalitarian mob" that she blamed.

In reality, of course, she had shared anti-mask nonsense, horrific antisemitic images, and boosted awful statements regarding Black Lives Matter.

We can understand that she wanted to keep tweeting awful, evil things without consequences. Fortunately, she did not get what she wanted.

We promised to address the complicated topic of including one's pronouns in one's Twitter bio.

It's a simple subject but has been needlessly politicized by malevolent online communities who, among other things, don't understand what "pronouns" are.

"You" is a pronoun. "He" is a pronoun. "They" and "I" are pronouns.

Because the trans community has higher odds of being misgendered than the cisgender community, trans folks have long included their pronouns in their social media bios.

A lot of cis people do this also, both because it's useful for talking to people online and because it means that, when trans people do it, they are not "outing" themselves as trans.

Bios are generally where you put basic information about yourself -- your name, your pronouns, or even your age.

No one "has" to include anything that they don't want to in their bios, of course. It's all your business.

And it's a shame that sometimes very young, misguided Twitter activists try to pressure people instead of simply asking for the inclusion of information like pronouns.

But in conjunction with Gina's disgusting, bigoted posts, fans found it beyond suspicious that Gina was so strongly opposed to editing her bio to be more thorough.

As we said, that was likely not the sole reason that Lucasfilm excluded Gina from promotional material for Season 2.

Gina's other social media activity, from whining about mask-wearing to seeming to support state-sanctioned violence against the historic Black Lives Matter protests, was nothing short of malicious.

And even before her Holocaust post, she shared an image that was a veritable who's who of antisemitic dogwhistles implying that "the Jews" control the world. Awful stuff.

Contrary to what Gina may claim, she wasn't penalized or fired for being "conservative."

She was fired for being a bigot -- and for being outspoken about it when she could have harbored that hate in private and enjoyed tremendous success.

If she sees the two as interchangeable, well, that says a lot about her beliefs.