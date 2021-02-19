Gia Giudice Has Something to Say About Getting Dragged Into That Ugly RHONJ Spat

Excuse her, everyone.

But Gia Giudice has a lot to say about you may have just witnessed on television.

On this week's season 11 premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Gia's mother, Teresa, and her colleague, Jackie Goldschneider, got into a very heated exchange.

At one point on the episode, Giudice accused Goldschneider’s husband, Evan, of having an affair.

When Goldschneider tried to explain how hurt she felt by this claim, she made an ill-advised comparison.

She told Teresa it would be like if she repeated a false rumor that “Gia snorts coke in the bathroom at parties.”

Yikes, huh? Gia is only 20 years old and most viewers were aghast at the way Jackei dragged her into this beef with Teresa.

Now, in a lengthy statement from her mother’s business manager, Gia has responded to the ugliness.

“Gia is a wonderful, smart, strong and beautiful human being and what was done to her tonight was wrong on so many levels," Appian Entertainment’s Karianne Fischbach wrote on Wednesday.

"For a grown ass ‘I’m so so smart I’m lawyer’ woman to bring Gia’s name into an argument & place an accusation with such a weighted consequence is inconceivable."

Continued the statement:

"I cannot fathom what would [possess] someone to create a false narrative that could have severe consequences for the innocent party involved, a 19-year-old at the time who was in no way involved in anything.

"What the cast members choose to do to each other is the nature of the reality TV beast, this was to [SIC] far.”

It's hard to imagine this entire exchange and scandal wasn't scripted ahead of time -- but no one can really disagree with the above message, you know?

Fischbach concluded her statement with a reference to Melissa Gorga, who has argued with sister-in-law Teresa over Jackie on The Real Housewives of New Jersey in the past.

“I hope apologies are made & I hope family sticks together on this one,” Fischbach wrote.

“I’d have a hard time support friend who did that to my niece, #justsayin.”

Both Teresa and Gia posted this statement on their Instagram Stories page this week, prior to deleting it.

“I wasn’t starting a rumor about Gia. I was giving an analogy,” Jackie told Us Weekly about the argument.

“I think that like almost everyone will say that that’s an analogy and the truth is that there’s no one else in Teresa’s life that I can make her understand.

"When you say something about someone you love, whether or not it’s true, it hurts, you know? So, I don’t regret that because if I was saying something nasty about Gia, then I would regret it.

"But I was giving an analogy, which it was pretty clear to almost everyone.”

After the premiere aired, Goldschneider took to Twitter to defend herself for taking a stance against Teresa.

“My analogy about Gia was simply an analogy – there was no truth to it of course,” she emphasized again.

“The rest of the cast understood this, which you’ll see in the coming weeks."

"The behavior at my husband’s birthday party is truly unfortunate – destroying a marriage and family is not entertainment.”

Teresa, for her part, called Jackie “disgraceful” during an interview with Entertainment Tonight that went up after the premiere.

“As a lawyer, not smart. Just saying! Not smart at all,” Teresa said.

“She tries to act like she’s this person you could speak to, and she’s a lawyer and all this."

"A lawyer and being so smart, that was the worst analogy possible."

"And being a mom of four? Very bad move.”

What comes next as the fallout from this debacle continues? We can't say for sure, but we can tell you this much:

Better fasten your seat belts.