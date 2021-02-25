Farrah Abraham's Daughter Says Her Dog is Gay, Eats Lingerie

You know what they say about apples and trees, right?

In the case of Farrah Abraham, this saying sadly appears to be entirely accurate, as the disgraced former Teen Mom star's daughter has evidently not fallen very far from her mother.

Allow us to explain this confusing, overly-wordy metaphor, okay?

Abraham, of course, was fired by MTV years ago due to her side hustle of appearing in adult cam videos on the Internet.

She has spent the time since saying some wackadoo things, such as how she's a strong advocate for racial justice - and yet also loves Donald Trump.

Now, based on footage just released by Farrah's 12-year old daughter, Sophia, it certainly seems as though Abraham's non-sensical ramblings are rubbing off on the little girl.

It's very sad.

In a video shared by fan account Teen Mom Chatter, Sophia was heard talking to the camera this week and saying this about her cute canine:

"My dog Billionaire, he is gay and I'm proud of him for being gay."

We're glad that Sophia has an open mind and that she's on the side of LGBQT equality... but come again?

Her dog is gay?

Continued Sophia in this same post:

"One of his top habits is eating my mom's lingerie."

"So my favorite thing about him is he loves going into shoes and he loves eating the shoes but he can go into girls' shoes too."

"And on my Cameo today, one of their dogs was gay and I thought of Billionaire because he's my gay poodle and I love him."

As you can see farther above in this article, Sophia looked almost unrecognizable in these videos.

She looked like a much younger version of her plastic-surgery mother, with Farrah having already said she's grooming Sophia to look just like her.

We're also left to wonder if Abraham is consciously grooming her child to act like her, too.

Sophia's unusual video comes just days after Farrah was trashed online for calling her daughter rude in her own bizarre Instagram message.

The former Teen Mom OG star ranted for nearly 13 minutes this month about raising a child in current society, telling followers:

"I love my daughter and she's turning 12."

"So the point is I can repeat myself probably like 10 million times and then she still won't even know that I repeated 10 million times."

The CamSoda girl continues:

"Oh and then she'll ask me again. What should she say? Can you repeat it again? Oh and then be rude to me at the same time for wasting my time."

"It's just a really entertaining circle that I just don't entertain."

"And then after I spend probably til like 1 AM in the morning doing stuff for my child, you know then she'll forget like toilet paper in our bathroom."

And finally, "she'll forget towels that are cleaned for her. So then I gotta go walk them upstairs. So yes it's been super entertaining."

Parenthood can be challenging, Farrah, it's true. We feel ya.

It's been easy, of course, to mock Abraham for years now. She's brought a lot of it on herself with her word salad

But she opened up a few days ago about her history of Depression and of having suicidal thoughts and we do hope she's seeking professional help.

“It’s beautiful to take care of your mental health,” she added.

"It’s beautiful to understand that emotions are healthy.”

Wow, did anyone just catch that?

Finally, something Farrah Abraham said makes sense.

We could not agree more.