Farrah Abraham: I Wrote a Book About Me Getting Boned! You Can Buy It For $1,000!!!

It is no secret at all that Farrah Abraham is off her rocker in so many ways.

Usually, that applies to her nonsensical word salad that all too often includes alarming racism.

But it turns out that her inflated sense of self-worth also extends to her, um, "works of literature."

She's selling an erotic novel ... and charging the unlucky fan to buy it nearly $1,000.

In 2013, Farrah Abraham starred in Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom.

The following year, Farrah opted to further capitalize on her notoriety by "writing" an erotic novel to memorialize the experience.

The book was titled Celebrity Sex Tape In The Making, and even threatened to be the first book in a trilogy.

"The journey....Hot sex. A few thrills. A lot of tips and tricks," the book's description vaguely promises.

"I want to be loved and I want to be happy," Farrah writes, allegedly in her own words. "But in the words of my best friend, I have to kiss a few frogs along the way."

Now, seven years later, Farrah is offering the book for re-sale ... at a very steep mark-up.

The price for the book is an astonishing, astronomical $902.81 right now.

There is also a delivery cost -- even with Amazon Prime -- of $3.99.

At that base price, the delivery charge isn't going to make or break anyone's purchasing decision, but it only highlights the absurdity on display.

To be clear, Farrah appears to be offering for sale ... literally one physical copy of the book.

I'm a big fan of books and I want to affirm that, generally speaking, erotic literature is a valid and even wonderful genre deserving of more respect (it's not easy to write!).

But the idea of charging so much for an ordinary hardcopy of a seven-year-old book by a living author ... that just doesn't sit right with fans, who are astonished and incensed.

"$900 ha yeah right," mocked one social media denizen.

Another commented: "That's a joke."

"Eew," another succinctly expressed.

"Wow that's some expensive toilet paper to wipe my butt with," one crude commenter expressed.

Another wrote: "Oh dear, no price is worth that purchase."

It's not just the sky-high price ... it's the concept itself behind the book that has people so repulsed.

Back in 2014, when the book could be purchased for considerably less than the price of a cheap computer, some Teen Mom fans took the plunge.

"This book was much better written than her memoir, which really doesn't say much but at least the writing was intelligible this time," one review begins.

"It's pretty obvious that Farrah had a ghostwriter or a lot of help," the reviewer continued. "Farrah can hardly form a coherent sentence when she speaks."

The reviewer detailed: "The book is an unabashed trip for Farrah's over-sized ego."

The book is then described: "Farrah, er Fallon, is beautiful. Everyone is jealous of her beautiful face, tan skin, perfectly sculpted body, and in the end, how great she 'performs' on camera (I'm not joking!)."

"It's ridiculous," the reviewer expressed.

"All we really know about Fallon/Farrah is that she's super pretty and awesome, nothing is ever her fault, the media portrays her negatively," the reviewer listed.

The description went on: "and everyone -- her friends, family, lovers -- uses her."

"We never really get below the surface of Fallon/Farrah," the reviewer writes, "and I suspect this is due to the fact that there's really not much there to Farrah the person. She's superficial, petulant, self-righteous and pretty dumb." Yeah.