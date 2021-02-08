Evan Rachel Wood: They Threatened to Release My Underage Photos to Keep Me Quiet

Last week, Evan Rachel Wood publicly named Marilyn Manson as her abuser for the first time.

It was a tremendous act of courage after many years of threat-induced silence.

Now, she has shared one of the specific threats intended to keep her quiet.

Last year, Evan was threatened with the release of photos of her from when she was a minor.

On Saturday morning, Evan Rachel Wood took to her Instagram Stories to share more of the horrors that she has experienced.

She wrote: "On Dec. 19, I had to file a police report after I was alerted to threats made by @leslee_lane and @lindsayusichofficial (Brian's wife)."

Evan revealed that she filed the report against them "for conspiring to release photos of me when I was UNDERAGE."

Evan went on to detail that the photos had been taken "after being given large amounts of drugs and alcohol."

For context, she added that these were snapped "after Brian performed on Halloween in Las Vegas."

The threats, Evan explained, were intended "to 'ruin my career' and 'shut me up.'"

Evan included a copy of the police report, with the obvious contact and personal informaton redacted.

"Brian," of course, refers to Brian Warner, who is known to the world as Marilyn Manson.

Though fans had for years put two and two together and realized that an unnamed abuser described by Evan could only be Manson, Evan only confirmed her allegations on February 1 of this year.

Evan spoke out during the #MeToo movement, acknowledging at the time that she feared violent reprisals from someone whom she knew was very capable of it.

She even testified before congress about suffering horrific abuse and sexual assault.

This was what gave fans the information to realize that Evan was describing her time with Marilyn Manson, whom she had dated and to whom she had at one time been engaged.

Evan had already shared enough for the allegations to be publicly associated with Manson.

Just a few months ago, Kathy Griffin was informed by Twitter users of that connection, and she apologized for ever associating with the man (her longtime neighbor).

But actually naming him, publicly, was a tremendous step for Evan and took a lot of courage.

Numerous other women have come forward in solidarity with Evan, sharing their own horrifying allegations about Manson's behavior.

The number of women with traumatic stories about him has risen to the double digits -- and that was within days of Evan speaking out.

Each has tales of grooming, coercion, and violence that has haunted them for years.

Unfortunately, our society's toxic treatment of women and survivors has led to some atrocious comments.

Some on social media have suggested that, even as a young woman -- even as a minor -- Evan "should have known."

That is vicious victim-blaming, and it's a tactic that keeps so many survivors from coming forward about the monsters in their own lives.

Manson has of course denied that any of this is true.

He has denied similar accusations in the past, so that is not exactly a shocker.

Our hearts go out to Evan Rachel Wood and all other survivors. Speaking out is courageous and difficult, even when the person accused isn't famous.