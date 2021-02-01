Evan Rachel Wood Names Marilyn Manson as Abuser: I Am Done Living In Fear

In 2017, actress Evan Rachel Wood explained to the world why her #MeToo story did not include her abuser's name.

Simply put, she continued to live in fear of retaliation from a wealthy, famous, powerful man.

On Monday morning, Evan took a powerful step forward.

She named her former fiance, Brian Warner -- who is better known as Marilyn Manson.

We can only imagine the incredible courage that Evan Rachel Wood possesses to come forward.

"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” she posted to Instagram on Monday, February 1.

Though much of the world had put two and two together and identified Evan's abuser, this is the first time that she has publicly named him.

“He started grooming me when I was a teenager," Evan revealed in her message.

"And," she grimly acknowledged, "horrifically abused me for years."

Evan was briefly engaged to Manson in 2010, in her early 20s.

"I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission," Evan explained.

Previously, she made it clear that she was terrified that speaking out could bring swift retribution.

She proclaimed: "I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail."

"I am here to expose this dangerous man," Evan wrote of Manson.

"And," she added, "call out the many industries that have enabled him."

While many of us have recoiled for years at any mention of him for this very reason, he has continued to enjoy success.

Evan expressed that she knew that she had to come forward with his name "before he ruins any more lives."

"I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent," she wrote.

And she does not stand alone -- thus far, at least four other women have come forward.

Speaking out in solidarity with Evan, these four other women have shared their own allegations against Manson.

They have described horrific trauma including sexual assault and psychological abuse.

Like Evan, they also accuse Manson of various forms of coercion, violence, and intimidation.

In 2018, Evan Rachel Wood testified before the House Judiciary Subcommittee during a push to get the Sexual Assault Survivors' Bill of Rights passed in all 50 states.

"My experience with domestic violence was this: Toxic mental, physical, and sexual abuse which started slow but escalated over time," she shared.

Her testimony described horrors "including threats against my life, severe gaslighting and brainwashing, waking up to the man that claimed to love me raping what he believed to be my unconscious body."

Marilyn Manson did not immediately issue a public response, but has denied being an abusive rapist in the past when accused.

In 2009, Manson was quoted as saying: "I have fantasies every day about smashing her skull in with a sledgehammer" while referring to Evan.

Later, those representing him claimed that he was merely professing to have fantasies of domestic violence to promote his work.

Evan Rachel Wood has demonstrated tremendous bravery by speaking out.

Only survivors of horror know when it is time to speak out.

We hope that she feels safety and support in this emotionally volatile time.