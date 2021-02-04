Elizabeth Chambers: I Want to Purge Armie Hammer From My Life!

A lot of people feel betrayed and hurt after reading the harrowing allegations about Armie Hammer.

His ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, is heartbroken.

Now, she's trying her best to make lighthearted jokes about a grim situation.

She wants to cleanse her space of anything that reminds her of her ex. And frankly, who could blame her?

Elizabeth Chambers has clearly realized that, in some situations, you either laugh or you cry.

She gave her fans and followers a peek at her home office setup on her Instagram Stories.

At the same time, she cracked a joke.

"How much sage is too much sage?" Elizabeth asked.

She then wrote in jest: "Asking for a friend, obv."

As we all know, asking for a friend is usually code for I am asking this for me.

Sage is traditionally used in a number of ways, including cleansing in multiple spiritual and religious contexts.

Sometimes, there is confusion, because white sage is a particular species of the plant that grows in the Southwestern United States.

This type of plant is believed to be in decline due to possibly illegal overharvesting, and Native American groups and conservation advocates have asked that the general public stop using it.

However, questions of ecological depletion and cultural appropriation are specific to white sage -- not to sage in general.

The plant, known to the ancient Romans as salvia, was known as "the holy herb" in ancient times, used for medicinal and spiritual purposes.

sage is often used in a non-religious spiritual manner in the United States to cleanse a dwelling, be it after a believed haunting ... or after a divorce.

So what is Elizabeth wanting to cleanse from her home?

We are naturally intended to guess that she wants to scrub her person and her belongings of all things related to her ex.

She recently spoke out about how disgusted and horrified she is by the accusations that have been leveled against Armie Hammer.

"For weeks, I’ve been trying to process everything that has transpired," Elizabeth expressed.

"I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated," she described.

"Heartbreak aside, I am listening," Elizabeth wrote, "and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters."

"I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know," Elizabeth acknowledged.

She affirmed: "I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal."

Elizabeth did clarify that "at this time, I will not be commenting further on this matter."

"My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time," Elizabeth noted.

"Thank you for all of the love and support," she expressed to her followers.

"And," she added, "thank you in advance for your continued kindness, respect, and consideration for our children and me as we find ways to move forward."

Armie's alleged DMs leaked last month, detailing what appeared to be mild BDSM roleplay combined with headline-bait "cannibalism" fantasies.

However, the sensational elements of the DMs distracted from what his alleged exes are now saying -- that he was toxic, emotionally abusive, and played twisted mind games.

Our thoughts go out to all survivors of abuse in its many forms, and to the people who wake up one day and realize that the ones they love are not whom they believed them to be.