Donald Trump Whines to the Supreme Court: Why Do You Hate Me?!?

In a major defeat for former President Donald Trump -- which could spell significant legal trouble for the former Commander-in-Chief -- the Supreme Court on Monday declined to step in to stop the turnover of his tax records to a New York state prosecutor.

And the one-term President took the decision surprisingly well in a statement.

We're just kidding.

While in the oval office, Trump fought hard to keep anyone from seeing his tax returns.

He pretended as if he was unable to do so based on an audit by the IRS that did not actually exist, prompting many observers to assume Trump is hiding many financial dealings that are either shady or illegal.

Probably both.

Based on this Supreme Court ruling, it's very possible that the public will still never have a chance to see Trump's official records.

But lawyers in New York City will be able to obtain these documents as part of a potential civil lawsuit against the traitorous bigot.

The data, when it is unearthed, may provide details on Trump's wealth and the activities of his family real-estate company, the Trump Organization.

The Supreme Court’s decision could also boost the district attorney’s investigation into the Trump Organization following a flurry of recent subpoenas.

This office appears to be examining Trump’s efforts to reduce his commercial real-estate taxes for possible evidence of fraud.

In a statement he issued in response to the ruling, Trump blasted prosecutors and said the “Supreme Court never should have let this ‘fishing expedition’ happen, but they did.”

He claimed this is merely the "continuation of the greatest political Witch Hunt in the history of our Country," capitalizing that final word for some ignorant reason.

Trump went on to allege the decision is:

"Democrat-inspired in a totally Democrat location" because Democrats are "willing to do anything to stop the almost 75 million people (the most votes, by far, ever gotten by a sitting president) who voted for me in the election."

Trump also referred to this as an "election which many people, and experts, feel that I won. I agree!

Where do we even start in response to this complaining:

The Supreme Court is comprised of 6 Republicans and 3 Democrats. Trump himself appointed three of its judges. Nearly 75 million votes in a general election is a lot. The 81 million votes Joe Biden earned are even more. Not a single expert of any kind believes Donald Trump won this election.

Trump, who has been actively encouraging folks to riot on his behalf, concluded with even more whining.

He said this is all "fascism, not justice" and ended as follows:

I will fight on, just as I have, for the last five years (even before I was successfully elected0 despite all of the election crimes that were committed against me.

We will win!

This not really just in, however: Trump has lost.