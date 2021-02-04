Donald Trump Resigns From SAG Via Hilariously Petty and Immature Letter Only He Would Write

God willing, Donald Trump will never return to the Oval Office.

The traitorous former President may run for Commander-in-Chief again in 2024, however.

A frightening prospect, we know.

But perhaps we can at least take solace in the following fact:

Donald Trump will never return to The Apprentice!

He made sure of that himself on Thursday.

Facing expulsion from SAG-AFTRA -- which is the American labor union that represents, like, every single person in entertainment -- due to his whole inciting-of-violence-at-the-U.S.-Capitol thing, Trump attempted to turn the tables today on president Gabrielle Carteris:

He resigned before he could get the boot!

You see... SAG-AFTRA’s national board met in special session last month andfound “probable cause” that Trump had “violated the union’s Constitution."

If found guilty by the committee, he could have been kicked out of the union.

The charges cite the Trump's role in inciting the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, and his “sustaining a reckless campaign of misinformation aimed at discrediting and ultimately threatening the safety of journalists, many of whom are SAG-AFTRA members."

Trump, of course, has been impeached for this behavior as well.

In a letter of resignation that only he could write, meanwhile, Trump opened as follows on Thursday:

I write to you today regarding the so-called Disciplinary Committee hearing aimed at revoking my union membership. Who cares!

While I’m not familiar with your work...

I’m very proud of my work on movies such as Home Alone 2, Zoolander and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps; and television shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Saturday Night Live, and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, The Apprentice – to name just a few!

By removing himself from SAG, Trump is willingly removing himself from all future small screen and big screen projects as well.

And it's their loss, he now argues, adding in his amazing statement:

I’ve also greatly helped the cable news television business (said to be a dying platform with not much time left until I got involved in politics), and created thousands of jobs at networks such as MSDNC and Fake News CNN, among many others.

Continued the man, who somehow earned 74 million votes in November's general election:

Which brings me to your blatant attempt at free media attention to distract from your dismal record as a union.

Your organization has done little for its members, and nothing for me – besides collecting dues and promoting dangerous un-American policies and ideas...

As evident by your massive unemployment rates and lawsuits from celebrated actors, who even recorded a video asking, ‘Why isn’t the union fighting for me?'"

As always, Trump climbed so far down a rabbit hole in his response that no one reading it at this point had any real idea what he was talking about.

But the disgraced ex-President was undeterred!

This is how Trump concluded:

These, however, are policy failures. Your disciplinary failures are even more egregious.

I no longer wish to be associated with your union. As such, this letter is to inform you of my immediate resignation from SAG-AFTRA.

You have done nothing for me.

And the best part of this story?

In response, Carteris simply replied as follows:

"Thank you."