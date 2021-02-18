Donald Trump: I Won the Election Easily! Everyone Should Riot!

Donald Trump broke his calming silence on Wednesday afternoon.

The one-term President has been unusually and awesomely quiet for the past several weeks, simply hanging out and playing golf at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

This is largely because Trump has been banned from Twitter.

The sociopathic traitor did speak out on a couple of occasions after being acquitted by the Senate to conclude his second impeachment trial -- but only via written statement.

First, he bragged about this victory and then he bashed the heck out of Mitch McConnell.

"Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again," Trump said about the Minority Leader, who placed blame for the January 6 insurrection directly at the feet of Trump.

Still, we hadn't literally heard from The Donald since early last month.

Then, however, Rush Limbaugh died at the age of 70 from lung cancer.

And Trump went on a media blitz in response, appearing on Fox News, OANN and Newsmax in a matter of hours yesterday.

The former Commander-in-Chief mourned the late radio talk show host in the only way he knows how:

By making Limbaugh's death all about him and by whining once again about how the 2020 election was stolen from him.

"Rush Limbaugh thought we won. And so do I by the way. I think we won substantially," Trump said during his Fox News interview.

This is, of course, as erroenous as it is dangerous.

Conservative judge after conservative judge tossed out one Trump administration lawsuit after another late last year, scoffiing at the lack of evidence brought before him or her when it came to any claims of election fraud.

There has never been one shred of proof that the Presidential election was anything but free and fair and that Joe Biden defeated Trump.

Yet: Donald Trump is mentally incapable of accepting defeat, and the falsehoods he continues to spread are causing untold damage to our democracy.

They undoubtedly led to the aforementioned siege against the U.S. Capitol six weeks ago.

Does Trump have any regrets over this attempted coup?

Over the violence that led to a total of seven deaths, including three police officers?

Nope, folks.

You may be shocked to learn that Trump only has one regret, or complaint, when it comes to this uprising by many of his supporters.

"You would have had riots going all over the place if that happened to a Democrat," he added in his latest Fox News conversation, adding wildly:

"We don't have the same support at certain levels of the Republican system."

Trump appears to be upset with his own party here because they have not acted with the proper levels of anger and vitriol over what he views as his unfair loss to Biden.

There was only one armed insurrection, he's asking with fury?!?

Everyone should be taking to the streets! All Republicans should be storming government buildings and refusing to accept the results of the election!

That's how Democrats would be acting if the Presidency was ever stolen from them!

Somewhere, probably in a room where he's studying the awful affects of climate change and attempting to invent an even better Internet, Al Gore is shaking his head in disagreement.

He may also be wondering:

Wait, if this is true, where were my nationwide riots in 2000?!?