Donald Trump Blasts Mitch McConnell: He's a Sad, Pathetic Loser!

Donald Trump was found guilty of inciting an insurrection against the U.S. government by 57 Senators over this past weekend.

This significant number of votes by politicians whose lives were threatened by a mob of Trump supporters last month was not enough to convict the former Commander-in-Chief in his second impeachment trial, however.

As previously reported, Trump was acquitted and immediately threatened to run for President again in 2024.

Mitch McConnell, the Minority Leader and turtle-faced Senator from Kentucky, was among those who voted against impeaching Trump.

But he then took to the Senator floor and excorciated the traitorous one-term Presidenf for the way he clearly encouraged violence and an attempted coup on January 6.

“There is no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day,” McConnell said on Saturday afternoon.

Five people died in the attack Trump incited, while two police officers later took their own lives due to the trauma they experienced as a result of the siege.

Referring to Trump's "disgraceful dereliction of duty" when he refused to step in and quell the uprising immediately, the Senator referenced the many Donald Trump flags on display during the attack and added simply:

“The president did not act swiftly. He did not do his job."

Why didn't McConnell vote to therefore convict?

For the BS reason that he believes one cannot impeach a President after he has left office.

Now, days after his acquittal, Trump has fired back at his fellow Republican.

"Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again," Trump said in the statement this week.

"He will never do what needs to be done, or what is right for our Country. Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First.

"We want brilliant, strong, thoughtful, and compassionate leadership."

Trump proceeed to take credit for McConnell's winning his election in 2020.

And then said he regretted backing the long-time Senator, whose agenda Trump helped pass during his four tumultous years in the Oval Office.

"This is a big moment for our country, and we cannot let it pass by using third rate 'leaders' to dictate our future!" Trump added, prior to taking a swipe at McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, who worked for the Trump administration as the transportation secretary.

“McConnell has no credibility on China because of his family’s substantial Chinese business holdings,” Trump said.

“He does nothing on this tremendous economic and military threat.”

Trump blasting McConnell, who remains the most influential Republican in the Senate, has created quite the conundrum for the GOP in general.

Can they really take back the majority in 2022 if the ex-President is saying these things about the Minority Leader?

Lindsey Graham fears now.

“President Trump's statement today in response to what McConnell said Saturday is very predictable," the South Carolina Senator said on Hannity Tuesday night.

"I remind everybody, Ronald Reagan's 11th commandment was don't speak ill of fellow Republicans...

"Mitch McConnell working with Donald Trump did a hell of a job.

"They are now at each other's throat. I’m more worried about 2022 than I’ve ever been. I don’t want to eat our own.”

In addressing Trump -- whose rear end Graham has never failed to kiss in the past four years -- Graham cited a recent poll that showed that 59% of Republican respondents want Trump to play a prominent role in the party.

Moerover, 54% would back him in a presidential primary.

Horrifying, we know.

For members of both parties, reallt.

“In that poll, you own the Republican Party, my friend,” Graham said.

“But 55% of the people wanted you impeached and removed.

"You are the hope of the future of conservatism, President Trump, but we’ve got to make some changes to get back the White House in 2024 and have a Republican majority in the Senate and the House in 2022.”

As for McConnell?

Graham said the following:

“I know Trump can be a handful, but he is the most dominant figure in the Republican party.

"We don't have a snowball's chance in hell of taking back the majority without Donald Trump. If you don't get that, you're just not looking.”