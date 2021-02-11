Dolores Catania Teases RHONJ Season 11: Teresa and Jackie Are Gonna DESTROY Each Other!

As we previously reported, the The Real Housewives of New Jersey trailer looks wild.

The new season begins very soon, on February 17.

To hype it up, Dolores Catania is spilling as much as she can about the new season.

She's excited for the premiere ... and especially to see a fight that she vows will "go down in history."

Dolores spoke to Us Weekly about how Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice get into it almost immediately on the new season.

“This is a fight that’s going to go down in history,” she promised.

“And," Dolores teased, "that’s not the only thing in this season. …"

"I’ve never been so excited in five years, about a premiere or a season," Dolores revealed.

"We showed up, like, we got more than we bargained for," she recalled.

She characterized that she and the rest of the cast encountered drama that was "more than we expected.”

The trailer makes it pretty clear that Teresa makes some sort of allegations about the Goldschneider marriage, though we don't know exactly what she says about Jackie and Evan in context.

“I know Teresa very well and I know what happened," Dolores noted.

"It was in the back of her mind," she added. "It’s something that she had heard."

“I believe she heard it," Dolores vouched for Teresa.

"I don’t believe it’s true," she clarified. "I believe she heard it.”

As for the details of what's to come, she doesn't say ... we'll just have to watch Season 11.

Other stars in Season 11 of ccourse include Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, and Jennifer Aydin.

In early 2020, production was of course postponed as the COVID-19 pandemic swept over North America.

But according to Dolores, viewers shouldn't expect those very special circumstances from putting a damper on any of the drama.

“We couldn’t have these big, huge parties [or trips] like we’re used to," Dolores acknowledged.

She continued by recognizing: "[and] a lot of the drama would happen at these places."

Still, that couldn't stop them from being messy.

“Because the COVID, we didn’t have a lot to work with," Dolores noted.

"But it’s the best season that you’re going to see in a very, very long time," she opined.

Dolores explained that it's the best season in a long time "because each one of us has our own thing that we’re dealing with."

Given how many Americans suddenly found themselves in similar circumstances for months during 2020, she expects that this may resonate with some viewers.

"That’s so relatable during the time," Dolores suggested. "[It’s] trying times for everyone, right?"

(Yes and no -- staying at home on lockdown is very different if you're in an apartment or a mansion. And for essential workers, there was never a lockdown -- they had to risk it all every day)

Dolores also teased fans that Season 11 will not be as "predictable" as some said that Season 10 was.

“The season almost killed all of us, but the world needs this entertainment right now,” she expressed.

Dolores then tantalized: “I’m telling you the producers at one point were, like, shooken [SIC] up.”