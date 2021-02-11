Dazharia Shaffer, Rising TikTok Star, Dead at 18

Dazharia Shaffer, a popular TikTok personality who was known online by the handle "Bxbygirlldee," died on Monday via suicide.

She was only 18 years old.

This is such a monumental tragedy.

The teenager's parents confirmed the awful news of their daughter's passing on Tuesday, February 9 in a statement posted on their GoFundMe page.

"On February 8th, my daughter Dazharia has left us early and have been call up to fly with the angels," Joseph Santiago, Dazharia's dad, wrote.

"She was my little best friend and I wasn't prepared in no way, to bury my child.

"She was so happy," he continued.

"And," he expressed, she "would be so excited to see me when I come home from being on the road."

The mourning father concluded as follows:

I only wish she would have spoken to me about her stress and the thoughts of suicide. We could work thru this.

I only want to hold you again my little jelly bean. Now I come home and your no longer gonna be there waiting for me. I have to let you fly with the angels.

Daddy love you.

In a statement to People Magazine, Coroner Shane Evans -- with the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office -- confirmed that his department responded to a call.

Specifically, the emergencry response was for a suicide death on Tuesday for Dazharia.

"I just want to thank everyone for their love and support of my daughter," Dazharia dad wrote beside a montage of photos together on Instagram.

He then disclosed the heartbreaking news: "Unfortunately she is no longer with us and has gone to a better place."

The social media star had over one million followers on TikTok.

Additionally, she had over one hundred thousand Instagram followers, along with close to one hundred subscribers on YouTube.

On Monday, just one day before police responded to her death, Dazharia posted a series of videos on her Instagram.

The videos were titled, "Last post."

It is a heartbreaking discovery for any fan to see such a post. It is even worse for her family and loved ones.

Jennifer Shaffer, the internet personality's mother, also expressed her heartache in a Facebook message on February 9.

"I'm so heartbroken," she began her post, "I really can't believe you're going. I wish I was waiting on you to say it was a prank but its not i wishing could have died instead of u ...rip my angel.

"Everyone talks about our bad times but never talk about the good times #babygirldee."

Dazharia's parents often featured in her videos, on YouTube and on TikTok.

They are mourning her, and countless fans are mourning with them -- all in shock at this sudden loss.

Following the heartbreaking news, meanwhile, a multitude fans paid tribute to the TikTok personality on social media.

Wrote one user:

"I wish I would've checked up on you more, I tried my best to make sure you were good and every time you would say you were fine!

"You are no longer enduring the pain or suffering. I'm so sorry beautiful! May you rest in paradise Dazharia and know you will be missed!"

May Dazharia Shaffer rest in peace.