Danielle Mullins Slammed with Cruel Insults After 90 Day The Single Life Trailer

Danielle Mullins is one of the 90 Day Fiance stars credited for putting the franchise on the map.

It's not that she was already famous -- it's that she and Mohamed Jbali had must-watch drama that no one could resist.

Danielle is returning for 90 Day The Single Life, a new spinoff that will soon be streaming on Discovery Plus.

But fans have responded to her return with cruel, vicious comments. WTF???

"After that disaster," Danielle explained in the trailer, she has reevaluated what she looks for in a man.

According to her, she'll go for a guy "so long as he's average looking ... maybe a little bit taller than me."

Danielle is, how shall we put this ... not a tall woman. So she's saying that she wants a guy taller than Ed Brown. Fair.

As the trailer goes on, we see Danielle dipping her toes into the world of dating.

She explains that this is difficult for her, and not simply because of her age or reality TV fame.

Danielle has never really dated before, and can be seen looking awkward and even flustered when she tries to speak to a man over the phone.

In a more somber moment, Danielle stands on the beach and makes a tearful confession.

"Since Mohamed," she admits, "I haven't really taken dating serious."

Crying, she acknowledges that it takes a lot of time to get over heartbreak -- such as that from her ill-fated marriage to Mohamed.

That is not the only painful admission that we see her make in the relatively short teaser, either.

"Deep down," Danielle confides to the camera, "I will always care about Mohamed."

Despite how bitterly their marriage ended, it sounds like on some level she's still hung up on her ex.

Danielle's tearful honesty is punctuated by the sight of her ex, in the flesh.

Mohamed walks in and sits down in front of her during the trailer.

Fans had already heard (as we reported) that they were in touch and on friendly terms, but seeing them meet up ... that was unexpected.

The comments on social media about Danielle's confessions and tears and more in this trailer have been ... merciless.

“I hope Danielle get makeover!" exclaimed one commenter. "Some body help her!”

(Actually, Danielle nearly got her own makeover reality series, but the plans fell apart due to a conflict in personalities)

Obviously, this wasn't explicit body-shaming, but it was clearly an insult aimed at Danielle's sense of style.

It's true that many people adjust their look after they become reality stars. But then again, a lot of people get rich from reality TV.

Danielle is not rich. Even after multiple seasons of the franchise, she had to start a GoFundMe to raise $5,000 to transport her trailer home.

“I feel like she is 5 yr old in a mindset n acting extremely desperate," disparaged one commenter.

The critic marveled: "I can’t believe her even saying I will always care for Mohamed."

Addressing the star herself, the commenter concluded: "Danielle u need some professional psychiatric therapy.”

Danielle and Mohamed's marriage was toxic because they both had, simply put, bad intentions.

Mohamed wanted to live in the United States, and he was willing to seduce a woman decades older than he was -- even if he only actually had sex with her once.

Meanwhile, Danielle was looking to exploit a young, handsome man's desire to come to the US because she wanted sex.

When Danielle did not get exactly what she wanted from Mohamed, she threatened him repeatedly with deportation.

She accused Mohamed of cheating on her. He accused her of stealing from him and of having an unpleasant vaginal odor.

It's remarkable that they've both been able to put this behind them. But we don't imagine that they'll get back together -- now or ever.