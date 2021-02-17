Dale Moss and Clare Crawley: WHOA! Are They Back Together?

You know what they say about actions, don't you?

When compared to words, that is?

We're reminded of this famous saying, and of how the former speak a lot louder than the latter, because Dale Moss and Clare Crawley have been saying an awful loft ever since their stunning break-up last month.

Both halves of the famous couple have sounded pretty dour and pretty distressed over their split.

But now?

They've been spotted! Out and about! Drinking Moscow mules at Nokomo’s Sunset Hut in Nokomis, Florida and even holding hands!

What, must be asked, is going on between the former Bachelorette and her chosen suitor?!?!?!?

TMZ has posted photos of Crawley and Moss downing the aformentioned beverages this week, while blogger Reality Steve captured the former couple acting all cute and cozy with each other on video on Tuesday, February 16.

Neither has commented on the alleged date just yet.

As mentioned above, though, Clare and Dale have been talking non-stop ever since the latter called off their engagement.

He did so just months after proposing to Crawley on an episode of The Bachelorette in late 2020.

“We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time,” the former football player wrote on Instagram.

“We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself -- something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives.

"We only hope the best things for one another.”

Clare, for her part, made it evident a few days later that she was pissed Moss went public with this news before she was ready for it to be shared.

"This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this," she wrote in response.

"2020 was one hell of a year, with COVID, battling severe anxiety post-show, balancing a public new relationship, all while slowly losing my mother.

"It hasn't been ideal circumstances, but that is life right.

"I have been looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel."

Crawley admitted that her relationship with Moss “was not perfect,” but added she was “genuinely invested with all of my heart.”

Three weeks after their split, the Bachelor alum unfollowed her former fiancé on social media.

There was also a rumor at one point that Moss had been cheating on Crawley with a real estate agent based in New York City, but Dale strongly denied such chatter.

In a lengthy video he later shared on social media, Dale said he's been f--king rocked by the break-up.

"I've felt so many emotions, so much guilt, but also so much confusion, so much hurt, and I know that we both have," Moss said at the time.

"But the reality of it is, life isn't perfect. And we make mistakes. F---, I've made a lot of them, I know we all do.

"My pops would always say you've got to hurt before you heal. I've been f---ing hurting. A lot."

"My heart is just f---ing heavy," he added.

"At the end of the day, I think we all try to do the best that we can and make the best decisions that we think at the time."

This sort of sounded like a bunch of BS at the time, almost as if Moss was trying to steal the sad spotlight from Crawley, who has confessed to being in a very dark place.

But perhaps Moss was being sincere?

Perhaps he really has realized the mistake he made and he wants to give Clare another shot? And she feels the same way?

Crazier things have happened in regard to this franchise, right? Such as Chris Harrison stepping aside for sort of forgiving racism...