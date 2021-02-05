Colt Johnson Proposes: Will the 90 Day Fiance Villain Be a Good Husband?

by at .  Updated at .

We all know that Colt Johnson proposes on 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life.

Fans are even convinced that they know who the, uh, "lucky" lady is.

But does Colt stand a snowball's chance in Hell of being a good husband to his second wife?

Viewers are all too familiar with what he put his first wife through, not to mention his next girlfriend, Jess.

Colt Johnson header zoom

Colt Johnson announced that he's done dating international and is instead turning his sights upon the women of Vegas.

In other words, TLC came up with a show to film stars that would let him stay on TV while dating local gals.

To hear him tell it, he's looking at this as a clean slate.

90 Day The Single Life Colt Johnson likes controlling women

In the trailer for 90 Day: The Single Life, Colt claims that Larissa Lima broke his heart.

But he confesses that he continues to be drawn to women with large personalities, women who are in charge.

Knowing what the audience expects, he then makes reference to his mother.

90 Day The Single Life Colt Johnson sees a room

We are then given the briefest of glimpses at Colt's dating life.

At one point, he enters a room that clearly defies description.

His date explains that she uses it to film custom porn videos.

90 Day The Single Life Colt Johnson - custom videos

That might be right up Colt's alley, as he has long been reported to have a "notoriously expensive porn habit."

In fact, the amount that he spent on porn -- on top of his tendency to cheat -- was part of the downfall of his marriage to Larissa.

Now, it seems that he's really serious about getting married again ... but to whom?

90 Day The Single Life Colt Johnson proposes

We don't see the recipient of Colt's proposal in the trailer.

But fans tend to agree, based upon reports that the two became engaged, that the woman off screen is none other than Vanessa Guerra.

Remember, this is Colt's "friend" with whom he later slept.

Colt Johnson would have dated Vanessa instead

In fact, after his divorce from Larissa, Colt almost immediately asked out Vanessa, who turned him down.

This was when he turned to online dating to find a brand new Brazilian model -- Jess Caroline.

Colt tried many of the same tricks on Jess that he had used on Vanessa: lying, mind games, and of course sending his dick pics to an array of other women.

Colt Johnson adjusts his glasses while he reveals the Vanessa news

Some fans think that Colt could end up much luckier in love with Vanessa, for two key reasons.

The first is that Vanessa knows him and has often taken his side against the women in his life.

The second is that Colt's mother and Bates Motel castmate, Debbie, actually likes Vanessa.

Vanessa at the HEA s5 Tell All

That said, we are not sure of exactly when all of this was filmed.

Some fans have noted that Colt did seriously date and at least made inquiries regarding an engagement to another woman.

Julissa is a beautiful Mexican woman ... on whom Colt reportedly cheated, to no one's surprise.

Julissa Image

However, it looks like 90 Day: The SIngle Life is focusing upon Colt's local dating.

This may mean that Colt's "romance" with Julissa, such as it was, played out off camera, or was too short-lived to form a reality TV storyline.

That's for the best. Julissa clearly dodged a bullet.

Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra Photo

Can Colt be a better husband to Vanessa -- or some other mystery fiancee -- than he was to Larissa?

Yes! At least, we sure hope so.

The only real question is whether he will consciously choose to be a better partner, or whether he will fall back on old, bizarre habits.

90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After Tell All: Colt Johnson Loves to F--k!
Start Gallery

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Colt Johnson

Colt Johnson Photos

Colt Johnson Presents an Engagement Ring
Colt Johnson for 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life
Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra Photo
Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra
Colt Johnson Debuts Weight Loss at a Gas Station
Debbie Johnson Rolls Her Eyes

Colt Johnson Videos

Ed Brown Cries, Colt Johnson Proposes on 90 Day The Single Life Trailer
Ed Brown Cries, Colt Johnson Proposes on 90 Day The Single Life Trailer
Colt Johnson: I'm Done Ruining Foreign Women's Lives!
Colt Johnson: I'm Done Ruining Foreign Women's Lives!
Colt Johnson Will F--k Anything That Moves, Says Vanessa Guerra's Ex-Husband!
Colt Johnson Will F--k Anything That Moves, Says Vanessa Guerra's Ex-Husband!