Cole DeBoer Cradles Newborn in Cutest Video You'll Watch Today

For a very long time now, Teen Mom fans could scarcely mention Cole DeBoer and Chelsea Houska without using a certain hashtag along with them.

You know the one, right?

#CoupleGoals.

Now that Cole and Chelsea are parents to yet another child, however? A precious daughter named Walker June, who entered the world on January 25?

We may need to add another hashtag to any mention of Cole DeBoer and Chelsea Houska:

#ParentingGoals.

Houska is the mother of four children, a daughter named Aubree (with awful ex-boyfriend Adam Lin) and a trio with husband Cole: Watson, Layne and, of course, Walker.

Over the weekend, she posted a video of Cole and the tandem's latest addition, as DeBoer can be heard in the footage mimicking the baby's coo and sounds and being generally adorable.

This sums up how these two act most of the time around both each other and also their children.

Last month, Chelsea announced her daughter's birth by writing the following on Instagram:

"Walker June. 6lbs 1oz. She decided she wanted to share a birthday with her big brother, Watson and surprised us by coming last night."

DeBoer then said online, echoing his wife's sentiments and posing some newborn photos:

"Blessed with another little Angel! Our sweet baby girl. Walker June DeBoer. Stole my heart immediately! I love you @chelseahouska."

Chelsea and Cole have never really been involved in any controversy over the years.

They clearly love each other and their immediate family members and announced in November that they were leaving Teen Mom 2, partly because they had outgrown all the drama.

"I always wanted to be a Father. I never would have guessed I would be blessed and gifted 4 beautiful children," wrote Cole a few days ago.

"@chelseahouska thank you for this life and creating miracles. I love you. Not sure how this rugged good ole boy got as lucky as I did, but I truly couldn’t ask for anything more. Blessed with our new baby girl.

"She has a daddy who will love her with all his heart and then some."

Like we said above:

Couple AND parenting goals, you know?

Wrote Chelsea just over two months before she welcomed Walker:

"MTV’s Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years.

"After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last."

She then concluded:

We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this.

We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning.

Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses.

Please tune into our last moments on the show and continue to follow along our journey on social media.

We are so excited for this next phase of our lives and hope you all will be a part of it in some way!